Harsh Goenka trolls Galgotias University over China’s new robot dog: ‘Showcase this’

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has once again taken a swipe at Galgotias University, this time over a newly unveiled robot by Chinese robotics company Unitree. Sharing a video on X, the RPG Enterprises chairman highlighted the firm’s latest robot dog, which features both wheels and legs, allowing it to race across smooth roads while also tackling rocky hills, steep slopes and other challenging terrain with ease.

Calling it an “all-terrain” machine, Goenka said it could climb rugged landscapes, move quickly over uneven ground and even accompany its owner on trips. He then ended his post with a sarcastic remark that quickly grabbed attention online, joking that it was only a matter of time before Galgotias University presented the robot as one of its own innovations.

Check out the post:

Chinese company Unitree reveal their “all terrain” wheeled robot dog that climbs cliffs, races across rough terrain, and can be your travel companion.

Very soon, Galgotia University should be showcasing this invention 😉 pic.twitter.com/FNYQM8vOkm — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 26, 2026

The comment revived memories of a controversy that erupted during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. At the event, a professor from Galgotias University introduced a four-legged robot called ‘Orion’ and described it as a project developed at the university’s Centre of Excellence.

Internet users, however, soon identified the robot as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available robot dog made by the Chinese company and commonly used by universities, research institutions and robotics enthusiasts worldwide. The discovery sparked widespread criticism on social media, raised questions in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and reportedly resulted in officials asking the university to remove its stall from the summit.

In response to the backlash, the university clarified that it had never claimed to have built the robot itself, explaining that the device had only been brought in as an educational tool for students.

Goenka was one of the most vocal critics during the episode. He had also resurfaced an old research paper by faculty members that controversially claimed banging utensils and ringing bells could destroy the coronavirus, a study that had earlier drawn widespread ridicule.

His latest post has once again fuelled a fresh round of memes and reactions online. One user joked, “Sir, Galgotias University R&D department is already working on changing the sticker and logo as we speak! Inventions are so easy these days!”

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Not everyone agreed with the industrialist’s humour. One person wrote, “That’s sad to troll Galgotia University. It doesn’t suit you.”

Another user sarcastically remarked, “Galgotia made it ages ago, Chinese are showing their products as their own.”

A fourth comment read, “So Galgotia is going to steal a copy of Chinese tech which is a copy of stolen American tech? Cool.”