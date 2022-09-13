scorecardresearch
Harsh Goenka calls 5-year-old boy playing football ‘future Messi of India’; netizens ask why not ‘Aaron from India’

The five-year-old boy named Aaron Raphel won the Toni Kroos Academy challenge. The little boy is also part of Indian Super League team Bengaluru FC’s soccer schools program.

boy who won Toni Kroos Academy challenge, five year old playing football, football playing video, indian expressThe video features snippets of the little boy’s game.

A five-year-old boy, Aaron Raphel, who won the Toni Kroos Academy challenge, has again taken the internet by storm with his football skills. A compilation video that shows his amazing football skills has surfaced online and business tycoon Harsh Goenka has showered praises on him saying he is the future “Messi from India”.

The video features snippets of the little boy’s game. The clip also shows him passing a ball between a rolling tyre, the trick shot which led to his fame. The agile boy is also seen playing football with other children.

ALSO READ |Aaron Raphael, four-year-old from Bengaluru, selected to train at Toni Kroos Academy

Watch the video here:

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos is heard saying in the video, “The first winner of the challenge at Toni Kroos Academy is Aaron Raphel from India.” He adds, “And I’m really looking forward to seeing and welcoming you in Madrid.” The little boy is also heard saying, “Thank you Toni Kross for selecting me. Love you.”

The boy’s trick shot was adjudged as the best one in the challenge and Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar Jr also watched Aaron’s effort and rated the trick shot in a video for Sporf.

Netizens showered praises for him in the comments section and many asked Goenka why he cannot be regarded as Aaron from India. A user commented, “His focus, concentration, agility is really commendable. Such talents should be groomed properly.” Another user wrote, “And seems like he is more of a Ronaldo fan, he is Aaron from India.”

