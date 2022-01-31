Harsh Goenka asks if Fevicol is good for bonding, the adhesive brand responds

Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, asked an interesting question on Twitter that soon went viral. The businessman tweeted, “Just a question: What’s better for bonding – fevicol or alcohol?”

The 1.6 million followers of Goenka promptly posted hilarious and oddly insightful replies to his amusing question. Soon the innocuous tweet saw thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

One of the many replies was from Fevicol itself. “Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life!” the adhesive brand tweeted in response to Goenka’s question.

This clever reply ticked many funny bones. Lauding Fevicol’s witty response, a person tweeted, “Nailed it. Ops, sticked it.”

In June last year, Fevicol made a quirky take on Ronaldo and Coca-Cola situation after the football star moved two bottles of the beverage from his table and replaced them with those of water during a press conference at the Euro 2020. (will embed the tweet here)

Before that, the brand also took a dig at the British royal family after Prince Harry and Megan Markle announced their separation from the monarchy. “Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor nahi fevicol lejana chahiye tha”, the brand said in a graphic. It followed it with the caption which read, “Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta. #meghanandharry #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod”

Fevicol, which is a more than 63-year-old brand owned by Pidilite Industries Limited., is not just a household name in India but is also used as an adjective for “bounding”, “fixing”, or “mending”.