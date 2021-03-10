‘Royal Soap Oprah’: Amul cartoon aptly captures Harry-Meghan ‘bombshell interview’

The much-anticipated interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey, aired on CBS on Sunday night, was as explosive as expected. While the dramatic disclosures by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took social media by storm, Amul also latched on to the trend. The dairy released topical ads based on the two-hour sit-down.

While the couple’s stunning revelations triggered serious discussions about racism, mental health and how monarchy functions among others. Amul aptly described the interview as “Royal Soap Oprah”. Only, instead of English tea and cake, the trio was seen enjoying butter toast.

#Amul Topical: High profile interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! pic.twitter.com/NA7qd8UkWp — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 9, 2021

Continuing the wordplay, Amul, in another cartoon strip pushed its products, saying: “Amul, Harry for it!”e

During the emotional interview, the 39-year-old Markle, who is pregnant with her second child, spoke how difficult her first pregnancy was given that many had raised concerns about their son Archie’s skin colour. She also revealed how she felt cornered and even experienced suicidal thoughts. “That’s the sad irony of the last four years is I have advocated for so long for women to use their voice, and then I was silent,” the 39-year-old told Winfrey. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she added.

The interview caused a storm online and amid growing concerns Queen Elizabeth II responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s accusations. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued on behalf of the Queen.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” statement added.