Fan’s quirky reply to Harleen Deol’s epic catch with Bobby Deol film reference leaves netizens in splits

Indian women cricket team’s Harleen Deol captivated not just spectators on the ground but even took social media by storm with her epic catch against England. Now, as netizens as cricket experts and fans couldn’t stop gushing, one reaction by the popular Twitter page drawing comparison to other Deol, actor Bobby Deol has netizens ROFL-ing!

Dismissing England’s well-set Amy Ellen Jones, preventing her from reaching fifty Deol left sports world amazed flaunting her athletics skills during the first T20I that was played at Northampton. Although the result didn’t go in favour of Indian side, what etched in the hearts and minds of fans was the moment Deol took the scintillating catch.

After catching the ball for the first time, the player lost her balance and was seen jumping across the boundary ropes. While for an instant, viewers felt dismayed, what happened next left everyone highly impressed. Within a second, she threw the ball inside, and then jumped back in to dive forward and complete the catch!

As British commentator and former cricketer Nasser Hussain took to Twitter to praise Deol for her terrific catch, Bobbywood, a fan account of Bobby Deol had a quirky reply. Sharing a snippet from ‘Mehfil Mein Baar Baar’ from the film Soldier, he displayed an epic catch by another Deol.

In the 1998 film, instead of a ball, four background dancers were seen tossing the film’s actor Preity Zinta into the arms of the hero. In case, you want refresh your memory, here’s the actual video where the epic catch happened. (Check 4:20 min onwards)

The tweet garnered a lot of attention on the platform for the admin’s prompt response in finding the on-point reference from Bobby Deol’s filmography. Many praising the admin said the account never disappoints in making Deol’s film relevant in almost any situation once again.

Boobywood has continued to entertain people giving unexpected twist to Deol’s films. Be it merging with Adele’s Hello song or prompting fans to urge ICC to induct Deol as an umpire for his quirky dancing moves resembling cricketing gestures.