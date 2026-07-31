Watch: Rescue worker saves devotee swept away in Haridwar’s Ganga

A holy dip in the Ganga nearly turned fatal for a devotee at Haridwar’s Kangra Ghat, but the quick response of a security personnel ensured he made it back to shore safely. The dramatic rescue, captured on camera, has since drawn widespread attention online.
Without wasting a second, the jawan of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) plunged into the fast-moving waters and swam towards the struggling devotee, who was desperately trying to stay afloat.
The video, shared by the Uttarakhand Police on its official X account, shows the rescuer holding him securely despite the force of the current, and carefully guiding him back towards the riverbank. As they approached the edge, other SDRF personnel rushed in to help pull both the individuals safely onto land.
According to the police, the rescued man, a Shiva devotee from Noida, had entered the Ganga for a holy dip when the swift current swept him away.
नोएडा (उ.प्र) निवासी शिवभक्त हरिद्वार स्थित कांगड़ा घाट पर नहाने के दौरान गंगा के तेज बहाव में बहने लगा। इसी दौरान वहां मौजूद #UttarakhandPolice SDRF जवान ने तत्काल गंगा में कूदकर कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद युवक को सकुशल बचा लिया।#KanwarYatra2026#kanwaryatra pic.twitter.com/MDDb9lRd2Z
— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) July 30, 2026
The rescue video quickly gained traction on social media, with users praising the jawan’s courage and swift response.
“True heroes don’t wear capes — they wear uniforms and put their lives at risk to save others. Your courage, presence of mind, and dedication saved a precious life. Respect and gratitude for your selfless service,” one user wrote.
“The rescue guy moved faster than the waves. Kudos,” another commented.
A third user wrote, “Highly commendable job. But I can see from visuals that there are no barricades installed. Please ensure that strong barricade and iron chain should be installed and no one should be allowed to cross them.”
“Salute to this brave lifeguard, who risked his own life to save another person’s life,” another comment read.