Watch: Rescue worker saves devotee swept away in Haridwar’s Ganga

The rescue video quickly gained traction on social media, with users praising the jawan's courage and swift response.

A holy dip in the Ganga nearly turned fatal for a devotee at Haridwar’s Kangra Ghat, but the quick response of a security personnel ensured he made it back to shore safely. The dramatic rescue, captured on camera, has since drawn widespread attention online.

Without wasting a second, the jawan of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) plunged into the fast-moving waters and swam towards the struggling devotee, who was desperately trying to stay afloat.

The video, shared by the Uttarakhand Police on its official X account, shows the rescuer holding him securely despite the force of the current, and carefully guiding him back towards the riverbank. As they approached the edge, other SDRF personnel rushed in to help pull both the individuals safely onto land.