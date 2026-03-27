Hardik Pandya rewards Wankhede’s ground staff with ‘Rs 10 lakh each’: ‘They are the unsung heroes of cricket’

India all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has once again proven that his influence isn’t limited to performances on the field, earning widespread admiration for a heartfelt gesture. While gearing up for the T20 World Cup, Pandya had been putting in intense late-night training sessions at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, often practising until close to midnight.

During that demanding phase, he had assured the ground staff, who stayed back to support his preparation, that he would reward them once he returned. Now, he has honoured that commitment. On Thursday, Pandya rewarded the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ground staff at Wankhede, recognising the crucial role they played in helping him train under tough conditions. His gesture served as a reminder of the invaluable yet often overlooked contributions of ground staff in shaping a cricketer’s success.

Cricket news aggregator Muffadal Vohra shared the development on X, writing, “Hardik Pandya made a promise to the Wankhede groundstaff during his T20 World Cup preparations that he would return and reward them upon returning. Wankhede groundstaff tirelessly helped Hardik even till the midnight so he could be ready for the T20 World Cup. Now Hardik Pandya returned and rewarded each of the groundstaff with 10 Lakhs.”

The post has now been deleted, but the news had already been shared by other accounts in the meantime.

Check out the post:

Hardik Pandya gave ₹10 lakh each to the groundsmen at Wankhede Stadium as a token of gratitude. He had promised them the amount for assisting with his late-night practice sessions during the T20 World Cup. A commendable gesture from the all-rounder towards the support staff… pic.twitter.com/HtyEgd8J2T — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) March 27, 2026

The post quickly went viral, drawing reactions from fans who praised the gesture. One user wrote, “This is what real gratitude looks like. Hardik Pandya didn’t forget the people behind the scenes. Promises are easy to make… Keeping them like this is what defines character. Groundstaff are the unsung heroes of cricket. And today, they got the recognition they truly deserve.”

Another commented, “Promise made. Promise kept. Respect isn’t shown in words… it’s shown in moments like this.”

A third person added, “Absolute class form Hardik Pandya. He showed that he is a Man of his words.” A fourth wrote, “10 Lakhs to every groundstaff at Wankhede. Hardik Pandya kept his promise. These are the people who made him World Cup ready during those late night sessions. Huge respect for this gesture.”

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The moment comes at a high point in Pandya’s career. After playing an important role in India’s T20 World Cup successes and becoming a two-time champion, he continues to set his sights on achieving even more