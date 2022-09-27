scorecardresearch
Hardik Pandya meets wife Natasa Stankovic’s family for the first time. Watch

Hardik Pandya posted a video on Twitter that documented his first meeting with his in-laws.

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, meets in-laws for first time, Serbia, cricketer, viral, trendingHardik Pandya met his in-laws in person for the first time.

India cricketer Hardik Pandya took social media by storm when he announced his marriage to Serbian dancer, model, and actor Natasa Stankovic in 2020. The couple got engaged in January 2020 and tied the knot on May 31, 2020. They welcomed their first child named Agastya in the same year on July 30.

Also Read |Delhi Police advise people to drive in their lane in unique way

On Monday, Pandya shared a video on Twitter that showed him meeting his in-laws for the first time in person. The one-minute 37 seconds clip shows Pandya meeting his mother-in-law Rada. Rada is heard saying, “I knew that he will come” as she hugs Pandya. She then says, “Let me look at you.” Pandya also met his father-in-law Goksi. Goksi, who was lounging without a shirt, specially wore a shirt when he spotted Pandya. “They forced me,” he says to Pandya on wearing a shirt.

“From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these,” Pandya captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The undated clip has received more than 5.75 lakh views since being posted.

“Lovely. Hardik has come a long way as Sportsman as well as a human being. Keep getting better with each passing day, Champ!,” a Twitter user commented. “The good relations between families is always important. The small gestures like this will go a long way in strengthening relationships,” said another.

Natasa Stankovic made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Satyagraha which was directed by Prakash Jha and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also participated in the eighth season of Bigg Boss and the ninth season of Nach Baliye.

