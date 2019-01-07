Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul say Kohli better batsman than Tendulkar, fans brutally troll them

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul seem to have touched a raw nerve of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s fans. Appearing on Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s TV show Koffee with Karan, they said the current Indian captain Virat Kohli is better batsman than Tendulkar.

During the ‘rapid-fire round’ of the show, Johar asked who was the better batsman – Kohli or Tendulkar. Both of them responded “Virat”. While Pandya gave a one-word reply “Virat”, KL Rahul said, “I’ll say Virat, yeah”.

‘ Sachin or Virat ‘ Elite opinions. pic.twitter.com/SJdV59Mn3X — Freak (@strangerrr_18) January 6, 2019

Clearly, Tendulkar fans were not very pleased with the two for calling Kohli a better batsman than Tendulkar and brutally slammed the two. Many also called Pandya a “misogynist” for the answers he gave.

Hardik Pandya says Virat is better a batsman than Sachin. Truly courageous Pandya that he doesn’t even fear God — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 6, 2019

#KoffeeWithKaran Hardik Pandya : Virat is better than Sachin! Sachin Fans be like pic.twitter.com/lDryy7rmlp — $iđđhesh🇮🇳 (@IamSiddhesh89) January 6, 2019

#KoffeeWithKaran No wonder KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya struggle as a batsmen. pic.twitter.com/QhpedekLYV — Chandan 🇮🇳 (@sportsbloggerc7) January 6, 2019

When hardik pandya said Virat is better than Sachin* Mumbai Indians – pic.twitter.com/lJjirDwem4 — Maha Purush! (@MahaPurushhh) January 6, 2019

Hurting religious sentiments of an entire generation. https://t.co/DENO9YiUSR — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 6, 2019

Me : pic.twitter.com/Kcsy9piUrh — KP (@sabhya_purush) January 6, 2019

Hardik Pandya saying Virat is better than Sachin is actually a point more in favour of Sachin than Virat. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 6, 2019

And I thought Karan Johar was the most irritating personality but then I watched Hardik Pandya last night on #KoffeeWithKaran 😭😭 — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) January 7, 2019

Cringiest Episode ever!! What was #Hardik thinking while passing all those mysogynistic comments. 😑 Sadly he represents our Indian Team#HardikPandya #KoffeeWithCricketers #KoffeeWithKaran — Nandini (@nandini7105) January 7, 2019