Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul say Kohli better batsman than Tendulkar, fans brutally troll them

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul seem to have touched a raw nerve of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s fans. Appearing on Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s TV show Koffee with Karan, they said the current Indian captain Virat Kohli is better batsman than Tendulkar.
During the ‘rapid-fire round’ of the show, Johar asked who was the better batsman – Kohli or Tendulkar. Both of them responded “Virat”. While Pandya gave a one-word reply “Virat”, KL Rahul said, “I’ll say Virat, yeah”.
‘ Sachin or Virat ‘
Elite opinions. pic.twitter.com/SJdV59Mn3X
— Freak (@strangerrr_18) January 6, 2019
Clearly, Tendulkar fans were not very pleased with the two for calling Kohli a better batsman than Tendulkar and brutally slammed the two. Many also called Pandya a “misogynist” for the answers he gave.
Hardik Pandya says Virat is better a batsman than Sachin.
Truly courageous Pandya that he doesn’t even fear God
— Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 6, 2019
Hardik Pandya : Virat is better than Sachin!
Sachin Fans be like pic.twitter.com/lDryy7rmlp
— $iđđhesh🇮🇳 (@IamSiddhesh89) January 6, 2019
No wonder KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya struggle as a batsmen. pic.twitter.com/QhpedekLYV
— Chandan 🇮🇳 (@sportsbloggerc7) January 6, 2019
When hardik pandya said Virat is better than Sachin*
Mumbai Indians – pic.twitter.com/lJjirDwem4
— Maha Purush! (@MahaPurushhh) January 6, 2019
Hurting religious sentiments of an entire generation. https://t.co/DENO9YiUSR
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 6, 2019
#KoffeeWithKaran
After seeing kl and hardik choose virat over sachin.
Me : pic.twitter.com/Kcsy9piUrh
— KP (@sabhya_purush) January 6, 2019
Hardik Pandya saying Virat is better than Sachin is actually a point more in favour of Sachin than Virat.
— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 6, 2019
And I thought Karan Johar was the most irritating personality but then I watched Hardik Pandya last night on #KoffeeWithKaran 😭😭
— Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) January 7, 2019
Spot the differences?? #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/Mt747Csz1q
— Subrata De (@ITsSubrataDe) January 7, 2019
Chamchagiri to another level? How can anyone choose #Virat over #Sachin #koffeewithkaran
— Suketa Shetty (@BeingSuketa) January 6, 2019
Cringiest Episode ever!! What was #Hardik thinking while passing all those mysogynistic comments. 😑
Sadly he represents our Indian Team#HardikPandya #KoffeeWithCricketers #KoffeeWithKaran
— Nandini (@nandini7105) January 7, 2019
If Virat is better than Sachin then KL Rahul is better than Sehwag and Hardik Pandya is better than Kapil Dev#KoffeeWithKaran #ChamanChand
— Indian Curd Rice (@Indiancurdrice) January 7, 2019