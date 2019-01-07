Toggle Menu
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul say Kohli better batsman than Tendulkar, fans brutally troll them

During the 'rapid-fire round' of the show, Johar asked who was the better batsman - Kohli or Tendulkar. Both of them responded "Virat". While Pandya gave a one-word reply “Virat”, KL Rahul said, “I’ll say Virat, yeah”.

Clearly, cricket fans were not very pleased when the two called Kohli a better batsman than Tendulkar and brutally slammed the two.

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul seem to have touched a raw nerve of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s fans. Appearing on Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s TV show Koffee with Karan, they said the current Indian captain Virat Kohli is better batsman than Tendulkar.

Clearly, Tendulkar fans were not very pleased with the two for calling Kohli a better batsman than Tendulkar and brutally slammed the two. Many also called Pandya a “misogynist” for the answers he gave.

