Hardik Pandya buys swanky Ferrari worth Rs 12 crore, takes it out for celebratory spin with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

The Ferrari 12Cilindri stands out as one of Ferrari’s most striking modern grand model (Image source: X)

Indian star cricketer Hardik Pandya is making waves after reportedly buying the luxurious Ferrari 12Cilindri, a stunning V12 grand tourer from the iconic Italian brand Ferrari. The high-performance supercar is estimated to be worth around Rs 12 crore.

The Ferrari 12Cilindri stands out as one of Ferrari’s most striking modern grand model, combining raw V12 power with elegant design and advanced engineering.

Soon after buying the car, Pandya was reportedly spotted taking the new Ferrari out for a celebratory spin. According to the viral video, he enjoyed the first ride with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. The couple appeared relaxed and cheerful as they stepped out together, with the flashy Ferrari naturally becoming the centre of attention. Fans and paparazzi quickly shared glimpses of the ride on social media.