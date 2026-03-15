Hardik Pandya buys swanky Ferrari worth Rs 12 crore, takes it out for celebratory spin with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Indian star cricketer Hardik Pandya is making waves after reportedly buying the luxurious Ferrari 12Cilindri, a stunning V12 grand tourer from the iconic Italian brand Ferrari. The high-performance supercar is estimated to be worth around Rs 12 crore.
The Ferrari 12Cilindri stands out as one of Ferrari’s most striking modern grand model, combining raw V12 power with elegant design and advanced engineering.
Soon after buying the car, Pandya was reportedly spotted taking the new Ferrari out for a celebratory spin. According to the viral video, he enjoyed the first ride with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. The couple appeared relaxed and cheerful as they stepped out together, with the flashy Ferrari naturally becoming the centre of attention. Fans and paparazzi quickly shared glimpses of the ride on social media.
Watch here:
Hardik Pandya’s new Ferrari 12Cilindri worth 12cr. pic.twitter.com/QovLNVB8kY
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 15, 2026
The video prompted a deluge of reactions, with one user commenting, “Hardik is truly a swagger , doesn’t even care about all the noise around . This is proved again and again. Remember all those drama and hate slogans against him in wankhede when he is made captain of MI. More power to you bro,” a user wrote.
“Hardik Pandya really living the ‘all-rounder’ life on and off the field. That V12 sound is the only thing louder than the IPL hype right now. Absolute (gem emoticon),” another user commented. “Hardik Pandya just added a beast — the Ferrari 12Cilindri worth ₹12 crore. Power, style, and captain energy on wheels,” a third fan chimed in.
Hardik Pandya, while speaking to the media after Team India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand, credited his girlfriend Maheika Sharma for his successful stint. “Jab se yeh Maheika aayi hain tab bss jeet hi jeet hai (Maheika has brought good luck into my life),” Pandya had said.