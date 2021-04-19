scorecardresearch
Monday, April 19, 2021
Hardik Pandya grooves to ‘Ay Rico Rico’ with family, video goes viral

The viral video shows Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic dancing along with brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma to the popular song "Ay Rico Rico".

April 19, 2021 10:26:41 pm
Hardik Pandya, family, dance video, Ay Rico Rico, Instagram, Viral video, Indian Express newsSince being shared, the video has garnered over a million views

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently shared a video of him and his family grooving to a peppy number, which is now making the rounds on social media.

The viral video shows Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic dancing along with brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma to the popular song “Ay Rico Rico”.

The all-rounder captioned the video as “The Drew Crew” while sharing it on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here:

The couple wore similar outfits as they danced in a simple yet synchronised routine. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over a million views

