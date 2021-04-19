Hardik Pandya grooves to ‘Ay Rico Rico’ with family, video goes viral

April 19, 2021 10:26:41 pm
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently shared a video of him and his family grooving to a peppy number, which is now making the rounds on social media.
The viral video shows Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic dancing along with brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma to the popular song “Ay Rico Rico”.
The all-rounder captioned the video as “The Drew Crew” while sharing it on Instagram.
Take a look at the video here:
The couple wore similar outfits as they danced in a simple yet synchronised routine. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Since being shared, the video has garnered over a million views
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-