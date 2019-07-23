Toggle Menu
Harbhajan Singh’s tweet on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 angers many

Many slammed Singh, saying the tweet as "racist" and "Islamophobic" in nature. Some said the tweet portrayed Singh and India in a bad light.

Users on the micro-blogging site didn’t miss his dig at the neighbouring country and while some thought it was a “nice joke”, others were highly disappointed.

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 mission had people cheering and many, including celebrities, took to social media to congratulate the scientists of Indian space agency ISRO. However, one such congratulatory message by Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has left people divided.

Taking to Twitter, the former India spinner took an indirect dig at Pakistan without mentioning its name.

“Some countries have moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on moon,” the bowler tweeted, along with flags of countries that have the crescent moon on its flag. He also posted flags of the four countries, who have successfully carried out lunar missions.

While some thought the message – which was also doing the rounds on instant messaging apps like Whatsapp – was a “nice joke”, others were disappointed. Many slammed Singh, saying the tweet as “racist” and “Islamophobic” in nature. Some said the tweet portrayed Singh and India in a bad light, and people pointed out that it wasn’t appropriate to pull down someone else while celebrating success.

Here’s what people had to say:

