Harbhajan Singh’s tweet on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 angers many

The successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 mission had people cheering and many, including celebrities, took to social media to congratulate the scientists of Indian space agency ISRO. However, one such congratulatory message by Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has left people divided.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, the former India spinner took an indirect dig at Pakistan without mentioning its name.

“Some countries have moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on moon,” the bowler tweeted, along with flags of countries that have the crescent moon on its flag. He also posted flags of the four countries, who have successfully carried out lunar missions.

Some countries have moon on their flags

🇵🇰🇹🇷🇹🇳🇱🇾🇦🇿🇩🇿🇲🇾🇲🇻🇲🇷 While some countries having their flags on moon

🇺🇸 🇷🇺 🇮🇳 🇨🇳#Chandrayaan2theMoon — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 22, 2019

While some thought the message – which was also doing the rounds on instant messaging apps like Whatsapp – was a “nice joke”, others were disappointed. Many slammed Singh, saying the tweet as “racist” and “Islamophobic” in nature. Some said the tweet portrayed Singh and India in a bad light, and people pointed out that it wasn’t appropriate to pull down someone else while celebrating success.

Here’s what people had to say:

May I disturb this bigoted story of yours with some reality? This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally ‘flagging’ all ‘Muslim’ countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling. Wish you cd learn from Sri Lankan cricketers & rise above this. pic.twitter.com/HMPkexOE2V — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 23, 2019

What a shame, open bigotry. Reaching moon is not the best indicator for development. Some countries with moon on their flags are much ahead on HDI than others who have flags on moon.

During a proud national moment, you must add a communal angle, no? Pathetic — Jaini /উজ্জয়িনী/ اجینی (@IchbinUjjaini) July 23, 2019

Was this supposed to be funny? https://t.co/ZoAe12KPQz — Umar. (@Umar__A7) July 23, 2019

Hmmm I wonder what all these countries have in common? Makes you think what the real message is here…think it starts with ‘b’ and ends in ‘igotry’? https://t.co/wEKJ4kBsyy — Mudassir (@mudassir_05) July 23, 2019

“be humble in victory and gracious in defeat”

Also looks like a bad case of WhatsApp forward fever, please get it checked. #cringey https://t.co/c8TXH5mA3m — Stony Thomas (@Life0fHigh) July 23, 2019

Singapore, Laos, Mongolia, Nepal

also have the moon on their country flags. Nepal was Hindu majority till a few years ago. Sad to see Harbhajanamplifying Hindutva trope and picking on the Muslim nations. Not cool. https://t.co/Ap5AwQnahQ — Faizan Shaikh (@Faizan902894) July 23, 2019

Shame on you @harbhajan_singh . Your Tweet is in bad taste and shows Indians in a bad light. Advertising You are not a True Sportsman.

You are a Communal Person I hope @bcci takes action against

You for your Communal Tweet and stops yours Pension . Shame on You. — Ashish Joshi (@acjoshi) July 22, 2019

Don’t spread the hate. We were the one for thousands of years barring the last 71+ years. The subcontinent shares the same blood. Ours success theirs too. Even @isro sent it for the betterment of humanity not just india. We carrying @NASA equipments too for the research. — Balaganesan (@balaganesanr) July 22, 2019