Here’s how Harbhajan Singh easily ‘burnt’ 1500 calories in a day!

Harbhajan Singh’s quirky way of burning 1500 calories fast, left Twitterati in splits. (Source: Harbhajan Singh/ Instgram) Harbhajan Singh’s quirky way of burning 1500 calories fast, left Twitterati in splits. (Source: Harbhajan Singh/ Instgram)

Fitness challenge initiated by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has gripped people on social media. From citizens to celebrities, people have been joining the ‘#HumFitTohIndiaFit’ campaign and the videos and photos posted online have created a buzz. And while most celebs are flaunting their amazing level of fitness by sharing difficult workout videos, ace Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh found a rather unusual way to “burn calories”. Well, to be fair, it was not for the fitness campaign, but his punny tweet that took Twitterati on a joy ride.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, the cricketer wrote, “Burnt 1500 calories today”, while one may think it would be some rigorous exercise, it was nothing but a plate full of burnt samosas!

Burnt 1500 calories today…😁 pic.twitter.com/qQUXTAVznz — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2018

While he did not divulge as to how exactly he managed to burn those calories, it led to a laughter riot on Twitter. Soon a few users on the micro-blogging site were quick to draw connection of his post with the ongoing #FitnessChallenge, while some found this opportunity to poke fun at defeated IPL teams. “Those 7 are the rest IPL teams,” quipped an user, commenting on Singh’s post as he was part of the winning Chennai Super Kings. “What the hell yaar what do you mean burnt you fucking cremated these samosas,” remarked another.

Sample these:

Ha ha ha ha aha aha ha aha aha ha a — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 30, 2018

Hahahaha superb

Well played — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) May 29, 2018

Damn. I need to catch up! https://t.co/IhaLrQyRvS — Iain O’Brien (@iainobrien) May 29, 2018

Very impressive and motivating https://t.co/O7ZkzQbFOC — Chandan N Prasad (@ChandanNPrasad4) May 30, 2018

Those are RCB team players after knowing CSK are champions 😂 — Akhil vutukuri (@akkimahesh) May 30, 2018

Those 7 are the rest IPL teams 😅 — Niraag® S 🏏 (@niraag69) May 29, 2018

What the hell yaar what do you mean burnt you fucking cremated these samosas 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Pd08OY67Xg — Newport Papi (@rajeev_venkat) May 29, 2018

1 samosa = 300 calories 9 samosa = 9*300 = 2700 calories — Come Back ABD (@Cricmaniac_) May 29, 2018

Now you were looking fit💪🏾…….😜 — prince nirmal (@princenirmal2) May 29, 2018

Still looks a lot better than what I cook 😅 — Hrishikesh (@stoned__trooper) May 30, 2018

Bhai beech beech mein 1-2 calorie bach gayi. — the ‘VAIBHAV’ (@kaatilana) May 30, 2018

What do you think about Singh’s method of burning calories? Tell us in comments below.

