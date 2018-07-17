Follow Us:
Harbhajan Singh’s tweet on Hindu-Muslim mistrust comes under scanner

As people across the world lauded Croatian team's splendid efforts in FIFA World Cup final, closer home, Harbhajan Singh's tweet before the final match, making a comparison between India and Croatia's calibre in football, got people talking.

Updated: July 17, 2018 1:03:17 pm
harbhajan singh, fifa, fifa croatia, harbhajan singh twitter, harbhajan singh trolled, harbhajan singh fifa croatia tweet, harbhajan singh on FIFA, Indian express, Indian express news Responding to Harbhajan Singh’s tweet, several Twitter users, besides those who agreed with Singh, listed India’s achievements. (Source: File Photo)

Croatia played in what was a historic FIFA World Cup final before losing to France on June 15. As people across the world lauded the Croatian team’s splendid efforts, closer home, Harbhajan Singh’s tweet before the final has got people talking. The cricketing legend, popularly known as the Turbanator, drew parallels between Croatia and India, highlighting the European nation’s remarkable feat of punching above its weight.

His tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads: “Croatia, with a population of about 50 lakh will be playing the final. And we (India) with a population of 135 crore is ‘playing Hindu-Muslim’. Change your thinking to change your country for the better.” Though Singh’s tweet seems to have encouraged Indians to rise above communal issues, many disagreed with his comparison of the two countries. Several Twitter users, besides those who agreed with Singh, listed India’s achievements as counter-arguments.

This is Singh’s tweet.

Here are some of the responses the tweet garnered.

Do you think Singh’s tweet is justified? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

