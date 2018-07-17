Harbhajan Singh’s tweet on Hindu-Muslim mistrust comes under scanner

Responding to Harbhajan Singh’s tweet, several Twitter users, besides those who agreed with Singh, listed India’s achievements. (Source: File Photo) Responding to Harbhajan Singh’s tweet, several Twitter users, besides those who agreed with Singh, listed India’s achievements. (Source: File Photo)

Croatia played in what was a historic FIFA World Cup final before losing to France on June 15. As people across the world lauded the Croatian team’s splendid efforts, closer home, Harbhajan Singh’s tweet before the final has got people talking. The cricketing legend, popularly known as the Turbanator, drew parallels between Croatia and India, highlighting the European nation’s remarkable feat of punching above its weight.

His tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads: “Croatia, with a population of about 50 lakh will be playing the final. And we (India) with a population of 135 crore is ‘playing Hindu-Muslim’. Change your thinking to change your country for the better.” Though Singh’s tweet seems to have encouraged Indians to rise above communal issues, many disagreed with his comparison of the two countries. Several Twitter users, besides those who agreed with Singh, listed India’s achievements as counter-arguments.

This is Singh’s tweet.

लगभग 50 लाख की आबादी वाला देश क्रोएशिया फ़ुटबॉल वर्ल्ड कप का फाइनल खेलेगा

और हम 135 करोड़ लोग हिंदू मुसलमान खेल रहे है।#soch bdlo desh bdlega — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 15, 2018

Here are some of the responses the tweet garnered.

वाह सर ग्रेट 👌 पर ये दुसरे देश की बडाई और अपने देश का मजाक उड़ाना कहा तक सही हो.. हमारे देश में अगर कुछ अच्छा होता हैं तो उस पर आप सब बील में घुस जातें हो.. एसा क्यूँ 🤔🤔🤔 — Rohit sharma (@AnuMishraBJP) July 16, 2018

Paaji, Pls don’t preach for the sake of doing it. We are World Champs in Cricket, Kabaddi, Shooting, Wrestling, Badminton etc. We are proud to have organizations like ISRO in our country. Where do these 50lakh nations stand?

We’ve areas to work on. But pls don’t write us off.🙏 — Hem 🇮🇳 🙏🏼 (@thehcp) July 16, 2018

फुटबाल के खेल से तो आपने compare कर क्रिकेटर महोदय जरा ये भी देखो

यही 135 करोड़ जनसंख्या वाला देश तुम्हारी रोजी रोटी चलाने वाले Game Cricket में Top हैं

यही 135 करोड़ जनसंख्या वाला देश कब्बडी़,शतरंज, बैडमिंटन,टेनिस,Olympic Games पूरे विश्व में नाम है उसके बारे मे क्या ख्याल है। — sonu verma (@sonu75gm1) July 16, 2018

हाँ भाई मैं भी तो यही कह रहा हूँ लेकिन इसमें धर्म कहाँ से आ गया हम फुटबाल मैं पीछे है इसका मतलब ये नहीं की सारा देश हिन्दू मुसलमान करता है — Hitesh⏺️ (@hiteshk46454) July 16, 2018

Ek cricketer ki hesiyat se bolo paji….

135 cr vala desh 2 baar cricket world cup, hockey, kabbadi, badminton, or bahut sare games me Jeet chuka hai or Jeet raha hai.

42 lakh vala desh fifa khel rha hai to aap log Hindu Muslim karoge. That’s not fine. — Prateek Gupta (@PrateekGupta306) July 16, 2018

क्या क्रोएशिया क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में पहुंचता है? क्या उसके पास हमारे ISRO की 1/100 भी कैपेबिलिटी है? क्या क्रोएशिया के पड़ोसी देश हमारे पड़ोसियों की तरह चू*या हैं जो लागतर 70 साल से हर रोज चुति*प करते हैं? क्या क्रोएशिया कबड्डी चैंपियन है ?#सोच_बदलो_देश_बदलेगा — ठाकुर 🦁 (@70sinhsodha) July 16, 2018

क्या क्रोएशिया क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल में पहुंचता है?

क्या उसके पास हमारे ISRO की 1/100 भी कैपेबिलिटी है?

क्या क्रोएशिया कबड्डी चैंपियन है?

क्या शूटिंग और बॉक्सिंग में क्रोएशिया हमारे टक्कर में है?

क्या क्रोएशिया के पहलवान हमारे डोमेस्टिक पहलवानों से भी लड़ने का दम रखते हैं? — Siddharth Gupta (@siddhu2512) July 16, 2018

Do you think Singh’s tweet is justified? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

