Happy Birthday Sachin: Heartfelt wishes pour in on Twitter on Master Blaster’s 44th birthday

#HappyBirthdaySachin is trending on Twitter, while people flock to the social media to wish the cricket legend. (Source: File Photo) #HappyBirthdaySachin is trending on Twitter, while people flock to the social media to wish the cricket legend. (Source: File Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar, known lovingly as the god of Indian cricket, celebrates his birthday on April 24. Although it has been about four years that the Master Blaster retired, the love and adulation he amasses only continues to grow with each passing day. As the former Indian cricketer turns 44, Twitter and other social media sites were abuzz with wishes and greetings, thus leading to #HappyBirthdaySachin becoming one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site.

Here are a few of the heartfelt wishes that has come in on Twitter.

One man

Multiple Generations

Countless Fans

He dreamt, He Toiled, He Conquered #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/LAV45JLafD — ???? ???????? ???? (@Sachin_lover) April 24, 2017

When I was kid I thought MRF was cricket bat manufacturing company because Sachin Tendulkar was using MRF bat. #HappyBirthdaySachin — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 24, 2017

#HappyBirthdaySachin Most International Runs

Most International 100s

Most International 50s

Most Runs In World Cups

Most Runs in Single WC pic.twitter.com/vI5Y8xewTH — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 24, 2017

From wishes calling him ‘God’, to those calling him a legend — there definitely seems no dearth in the love that Tendulkar has garnered over the splendid years he spent playing for India. “Sachin out ho gaya kya?” that translates to “Is Sachin out?” in English was one of the questions that people asked while India played, definitely expecting a no for an answer.

Born in 1973 as Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, he holds the record of scoring the most runs in Test cricket and one-day international matches in his 24-year-old career. His 34,357 runs in international cricket is the highest made by any batsman ever. He holds the record of 49 centuries in ODIs and 51 hundreds in Test cricket making for a record of a classic 100 international centuries — a feat many cricketers are clearly yet to achieve.

