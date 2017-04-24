Happy Birthday Sachin: Heartfelt wishes pour in on Twitter on Master Blaster’s 44th birthday

Sachin Tendulkar, known lovingly as the god of Indian cricket, celebrates his birthday on April 24. Although it has been about four years that the Master Blaster retired, the love and adulation he amasses only continues to grow with each passing day. As the former Indian cricketer turns 44, Twitter and other social media sites were abuzz with wishes and greetings, thus leading to #HappyBirthdaySachin becoming one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site.
ALSO READ |Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Wishes pour in for Little Master on 44th birthday
Here are a few of the heartfelt wishes that has come in on Twitter.
Always ????#HappyBirthdaySachinhttps://t.co/X25UDXHhL3
— #HappyBirthdaySachin (@juhierly) April 24, 2017
One man
Multiple Generations
Countless Fans
He dreamt, He Toiled, He Conquered #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/LAV45JLafD
— ???? ???????? ???? (@Sachin_lover) April 24, 2017
#HappyBirthdaySachin
Miss u #Thalaiva ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ISGYrF5S6h
— ??????? (@kaththiprakash) April 24, 2017
He made tat …
Legendary number 1?0?…#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/Oink4cBrLd
— AnaND Raina (@imanandcivil) April 24, 2017
When I was kid I thought MRF was cricket bat manufacturing company because Sachin Tendulkar was using MRF bat. #HappyBirthdaySachin
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 24, 2017
Most International Runs
Most International 100s
Most International 50s
Most Runs In World Cups
Most Runs in Single WC pic.twitter.com/vI5Y8xewTH
— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 24, 2017
#HappyBirthdaySachin
Yours Truly Legendary ???????? pic.twitter.com/mcZKEB6Cs2
— Mogambo????? (@UberHandle) April 24, 2017
Heyy @UN and @UNESCO, How about Declaring 24th April as World Cricket Day on the Honour of @sachin_rt !! #HappyBirthdaySachin
— Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) April 23, 2017
Born to be worshipped.. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/LvKq75gnGc
— Sir Lazy (@iLazyLad) April 23, 2017
My exclusive collection to dedicate @sachin_rt sir on his B-Day #HappyBirthdaySachin @SachinTheFilm #ThankYouSachin sir wish to get ur reply pic.twitter.com/nPowiSa1mX
— Deepesh Kanabar (@deepeshmdk1906) April 23, 2017
Best Tribute To God @sachin_rt🙏
Thank you @GoogleIndia for this Special Video #Emotions☺#HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/FDaZbfAhIs
— सचिन तेंदुलकर 🇮🇳 (@Sachin_lover) April 23, 2017
From wishes calling him ‘God’, to those calling him a legend — there definitely seems no dearth in the love that Tendulkar has garnered over the splendid years he spent playing for India. “Sachin out ho gaya kya?” that translates to “Is Sachin out?” in English was one of the questions that people asked while India played, definitely expecting a no for an answer.
Born in 1973 as Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, he holds the record of scoring the most runs in Test cricket and one-day international matches in his 24-year-old career. His 34,357 runs in international cricket is the highest made by any batsman ever. He holds the record of 49 centuries in ODIs and 51 hundreds in Test cricket making for a record of a classic 100 international centuries — a feat many cricketers are clearly yet to achieve.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App