Friday, February 07, 2020
People are celebrating Rose Day 2020 on social media with these hilarious memes

There are plenty of jokes and memes on social media about being single and how Rose Day, the start of Valentine's week, means little.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2020 1:54:22 pm
rose day, happy rose day, rose day 2020, rose day message, happy rose day wishes, rose day jokes, happy rose day memes, valentines day, singles on rose day, viral news, indian express Those not celebrating the special day on Twitter are sharing hilarious memes and jokes about being single.

If you believe in celebrating ‘Valentine’s Week’, an extension of Valentine’s Day, it has started on Friday and will continue till Valentine’s Day on February 14. Friday is Rose Day, where people are expected to express their feelings for loved ones with roses. However, it’s not a happy occasion for singles on social media who are using #RoseDay to share memes and jokes about the day. Even Google had jumped in with this meme for singles on Valentine’s Day.

While there are many who have linked their jokes to Rose, the character played by Kate Winslet in Titanic, others are sharing Bollywood memes to express their thoughts about the day. Here are some of the best reactions:

Celebrated on February 7, the choice of rose colour on Rose Day comes with deeper meaning. So, a lavender rose stands for love at first sight while a white rose is said to imply innocence. A yellow rose is said to mean friendship and an orange one stands for passion. A red rose remains a sign of love.

