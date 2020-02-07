People are celebrating Rose Day 2020 on social media with these hilarious memes

Those not celebrating the special day on Twitter are sharing hilarious memes and jokes about being single. Those not celebrating the special day on Twitter are sharing hilarious memes and jokes about being single.

If you believe in celebrating ‘Valentine’s Week’, an extension of Valentine’s Day, it has started on Friday and will continue till Valentine’s Day on February 14. Friday is Rose Day, where people are expected to express their feelings for loved ones with roses. However, it’s not a happy occasion for singles on social media who are using #RoseDay to share memes and jokes about the day. Even Google had jumped in with this meme for singles on Valentine’s Day.

While there are many who have linked their jokes to Rose, the character played by Kate Winslet in Titanic, others are sharing Bollywood memes to express their thoughts about the day. Here are some of the best reactions:

#RoseDay

When my frnd enter my garden nd says *Bhai yeh Rose chaiye GF ko dena hai* I b like- pic.twitter.com/1kTZ1VBXCr — नादान परिंदे (बजरंग दल) 🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) February 7, 2020

#RoseDay

She – I already have a boyfriend

He – pic.twitter.com/B20ULWWrFC — yuhan Zama (@yuhan_zama) February 7, 2020

When u r single and ur frnds buys 4 roses for 4 girls #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/CPtMr1NyOG — बिल्ल्लीellish (@ellish37780216) February 7, 2020

#RoseDay

*When it’s Rose day and gf ask for rose*

My type of boys:- pic.twitter.com/yeMU2hAqCX — banna_manraj (@Manrajsinghrat2) February 7, 2020

Couple sitting peacefully in a public park.#RoseDay Bajrang Dal member : pic.twitter.com/Tu7zuceQaJ — Ranjan Baliarsingh (@Ranjan__k) February 7, 2020

On Rose Day 🥀 Others : Will you be mine, offers🌹 Marwadi : Will you cook for me, offers Gobi ka phool 🥦#RoseDay #ValentinesDay — Marwari बातें 🤗 (@Marwaribaatein) February 7, 2020

Gulaab Na Sahi,

Koi Gulab Jamun hi dede..😍😋#RoseDay pic.twitter.com/oVbW6RnpFi — Gaurav Sawant (@gauravsawant619) February 7, 2020

Celebrated on February 7, the choice of rose colour on Rose Day comes with deeper meaning. So, a lavender rose stands for love at first sight while a white rose is said to imply innocence. A yellow rose is said to mean friendship and an orange one stands for passion. A red rose remains a sign of love.

