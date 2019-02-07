Happy Rose Day 2019: The funniest tweets by single people

Toggle Menu
As #HappyRoseDay and #RoseDay trended on social media with plenty of mushy messages and bright flowers, single people are sharing hilarious memes and jokes to cope with being alone. 

It’s that time of the year again when love is in the air. With Valentine’s Week starting Thursday, people around the world are gearing up for a week filled with love and romance culminating on Valentine’s Day, that is celebrated on February 14. The celebrations start with Rose Day on February 7, where people express their feelings to their loved ones with roses.

On Rose Day, people who want to convey their feelings to someone special, can do so with roses and a message. But while people try and decode the message behind each rose received, others aren’t as thrilled about the festivities.

So, despite #HappyRoseDay and #RoseDay dominating social media platforms accompanied by mushy messages and pictures of flowers, single people are sharing hilarious memes and jokes to cope up with having to deal with the event.

Here are some of them:

A red rose is believed to be a sign of love, while lavender roses are meant to imply love at first sight. Yellow roses are supposed to signify friendship, while white ones are considered to be a sign of innocence.

