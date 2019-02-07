Happy Rose Day 2019: The funniest tweets by single people

It’s that time of the year again when love is in the air. With Valentine’s Week starting Thursday, people around the world are gearing up for a week filled with love and romance culminating on Valentine’s Day, that is celebrated on February 14. The celebrations start with Rose Day on February 7, where people express their feelings to their loved ones with roses.

On Rose Day, people who want to convey their feelings to someone special, can do so with roses and a message. But while people try and decode the message behind each rose received, others aren’t as thrilled about the festivities.

So, despite #HappyRoseDay and #RoseDay dominating social media platforms accompanied by mushy messages and pictures of flowers, single people are sharing hilarious memes and jokes to cope up with having to deal with the event.

Here are some of them:

Couple’s

…… happy rose day 😀 and Me Single Happy Roz Jisa Day 😂 #journeyofadiza — Team Naamkarann (@i_saklaen) February 7, 2019

That horrifying moment, when you give a red rose to some one and you’re turned down!

Happy Rose Day 😀@RahulGandhi #RoseDay #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/EmWTZFl5EV — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) February 7, 2019

Couples : Rose Day

Single : Thursday, Rainy Day, Holiday & Sleepy Day 😂😂😂😂 — Sachin Suvedi🇳🇵 (@suvedisachin) February 7, 2019

Who needs a man, when ya can present yo mean self as a rose to yourself!⚘💕 #roseday #valentineweek pic.twitter.com/PT9srSqXCz — Cinderella🌻 (@TheAnikaJain) February 7, 2019

On the #RoseDay , When the most beautiful girl enters in her college & have Red Rose in her hand, than everyone reaction is 👇 pic.twitter.com/51gd2FI2zr — Alpana mishra (@mishra_alpana) February 7, 2019

#RoseDay #ValentinesWeek

He – “Bahaaron Phool Barsao, Mera Mehboob Aaya Hai” Yeh Roses, Aapke Liye

She – *Rejects His Proposal, And Throws Roses On His Face*

He – *Collects It & Give Those Roses To Another Girl* pic.twitter.com/Upbvhkd6cy — theAsiftheShaikh (@asif043coolguy) February 6, 2019

Friend : Kya Kar raha hai ? Me : Rose day celebrate kar raha hun.. F : Kiske sath ? M : Zindagi ke saath, zindagi roz leti aur deti hain😢😢😢 — subhadip Barman (@Meme_boy_Subha) February 7, 2019

A red rose is believed to be a sign of love, while lavender roses are meant to imply love at first sight. Yellow roses are supposed to signify friendship, while white ones are considered to be a sign of innocence.