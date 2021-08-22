Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Netizens celebrate day with hilarious memes

Raksha Bandhan is a joyous occasion that celebrates the beautiful bond shared by siblings. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called rakhi on their brother’s wrist. In return, the brother promises to help and protect her.

While the day is commemorated with eating sweets and exchanging gifts, some netizens made it extra special by posting hilarious memes and jokes.

From the funny banter between siblings and sisters asking for money instead of gifts to boys running away from crushes trying to tie them rakhi, netizens had a field day sharing some of the hilarious memes.

Here, take a look at some of the many memes doing being shared online.

#HappyRakshaBandhan2021 Girls of my colony to every boys when they see them on raksha bandhan :- pic.twitter.com/AaeCw50Fw3 — Anand Singhaniya (@anandcasm) August 22, 2021

#HappyRakshaBandhan *Nothing, just a pic of all sisters on Rakhsa Bandhan* pic.twitter.com/SY5vTp1svW — Shashwat Shukla ( शुक्ला जी ) (@shashwatshukla_) August 22, 2021

Crush trying to msg me on rakshabandhan* Me : pic.twitter.com/EW9YunNk8h — HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) August 22, 2021

Me after saying on every raksha bandhan “jab kamane lag jaunga tbh duga” pic.twitter.com/5SQDeebIGm — Rehaan ツ 🇮🇳 (@rehaandp) August 22, 2021

Sister to her brother on the early morning of Rakshabandhan : pic.twitter.com/nB1cEop7CI — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) August 21, 2021

Brother: Tere liye ek watch dekh rakhi hai as a Rakshabandhan Gift.. thik hai na? Sister: pic.twitter.com/zMPrhq20yD — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 21, 2021

Rakshabandhan in school. pic.twitter.com/4xUCbgkLgD — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiiParindey) August 21, 2021

Sisters After Tying Rakhi* pic.twitter.com/ehi4gcehjp — Mak Sachde (@MemeByMak) August 22, 2021