Sunday, August 22, 2021
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Netizens celebrate day with hilarious memes

While the day is commemorated with eating sweets and exchanging gifts, some netizens made it extra special by posting hilarious memes and jokes

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 22, 2021 2:02:50 pm
Here, take a look at some of the many memes being shared on raksha bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is a joyous occasion that celebrates the beautiful bond shared by siblings. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread called rakhi on their brother’s wrist. In return, the brother promises to help and protect her.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos

While the day is commemorated with eating sweets and exchanging gifts, some netizens made it extra special by posting hilarious memes and jokes.

From the funny banter between siblings and sisters asking for money instead of gifts to boys running away from crushes trying to tie them rakhi, netizens had a field day sharing some of the hilarious memes.

Here, take a look at some of the many memes doing being shared online.

