Follow Us:
Saturday, February 08, 2020
Must Read

Propose Day: People come out with memes to show what it means to be single

With as the day coinciding with Delhi Assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (APP) also joined in the bandwagon with the hashtag ProposeDay and professed their love to people of Delhi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 8, 2020 4:15:47 pm
propose day, happy propose day, propose day 2020, propose day messages, propose day wishes, propose day memes, propose day for singles, singles propose day memes, funny news, twitter trends, indian express, valentines week, Happy Propose Day 2020: While romantic messages are order of the day, singles are sharing funny memes to show how difficult it is to be alone.

After Rose Day on February 7, the second day of Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Propose Day, when people express their feelings to their beloved. While it is exciting times for couples, it may be very irritating for all the single people out there. So, many took to social media to vent out their frustration but with a dash of humour.

Besides posting the usual love-filled posts on Twitter to celebrate Propose Day, others took a more hilarious route. While most shared how they felt when their crushes turned down their proposals, others joined in with superb wordplays.

With as the day coinciding with Delhi Assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (APP) also joined in the bandwagon with the hashtag ProposeDay and professed their love to people of Delhi sharing a GIF featuring Bollywood’s favourite romantic couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Check out some of funniest tweets on the special day.

February, the month of love and romance, brings with it sheer excitement and lots of promises. It not only means looking forward to spending time with dear ones but an opportune time to plan the perfect date, pop the question to your beloved and express love.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 08: Latest News

Advertisement