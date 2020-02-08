Propose Day: People come out with memes to show what it means to be single

Happy Propose Day 2020: While romantic messages are order of the day, singles are sharing funny memes to show how difficult it is to be alone. Happy Propose Day 2020: While romantic messages are order of the day, singles are sharing funny memes to show how difficult it is to be alone.

After Rose Day on February 7, the second day of Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Propose Day, when people express their feelings to their beloved. While it is exciting times for couples, it may be very irritating for all the single people out there. So, many took to social media to vent out their frustration but with a dash of humour.

Besides posting the usual love-filled posts on Twitter to celebrate Propose Day, others took a more hilarious route. While most shared how they felt when their crushes turned down their proposals, others joined in with superb wordplays.

With as the day coinciding with Delhi Assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (APP) also joined in the bandwagon with the hashtag ProposeDay and professed their love to people of Delhi sharing a GIF featuring Bollywood’s favourite romantic couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Delhi, we love you❤️ Our love for you will never fade.#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/dlfHNBnrGx — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2020

Check out some of funniest tweets on the special day.

Hey…!

I want to tell u something…!!

You are such a so beautiful…!!!

You are my everything…!!!!

I would like to live with you till my Death…!!!!! And… And… I love you….🙈😍♥️ Happy Propose Day to All Singles 😁 #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/vFCfzcQK2R — Gobinath (@goodgobi) February 8, 2020

God wishing me luck for this #ProposeDay be like 😏 pic.twitter.com/g9AQJPHs8m — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) February 8, 2020

#ProposeDay *Someone out there “Baby you are the only one” pic.twitter.com/Hqx0pIzhuA — Ankush Wadhwa (@AnkushWadhwa_) February 8, 2020

When you expecting propose on #ProposeDay but no one even wish you . pic.twitter.com/DHETOQVAzM — Tweetholic 🐦 (@AptArpit) February 8, 2020

February, the month of love and romance, brings with it sheer excitement and lots of promises. It not only means looking forward to spending time with dear ones but an opportune time to plan the perfect date, pop the question to your beloved and express love.

