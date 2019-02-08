Happy Propose Day 2019: Hilarious tweets to keep you going if you’re single

Toggle Menu
On Twitter, as #ProposeDay trends, some are sharing photos and messages for their partners, while those who are single are sharing jokes and memes.

The second day of Valentine’s Week, that leads up to Valentine’s Day on February 14, is known as the Propose Day, a day when people can profess their love to a special one. So if you’ve been waiting to pop the question, February 8 might be a good day.

However, love is not in the air for everyone. There are plenty of single people, who have to bear couples going gaga over their relationships.

On Twitter, as #ProposeDay trends, people are sharing photos and messages for their partners. This comes a day after Rose Day, when couples were expected to exchange roses.

Singles are retaliating by sharing jokes and memes. While some shared hilarious GIFs to let others know how they reacted when a proposal failed, others shared very relatable memes for those who are stuck in one-sided relationships. Take a look at some of these:

