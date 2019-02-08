Happy Propose Day 2019: Hilarious tweets to keep you going if you’re single

The second day of Valentine’s Week, that leads up to Valentine’s Day on February 14, is known as the Propose Day, a day when people can profess their love to a special one. So if you’ve been waiting to pop the question, February 8 might be a good day.
However, love is not in the air for everyone. There are plenty of single people, who have to bear couples going gaga over their relationships.
On Twitter, as #ProposeDay trends, people are sharing photos and messages for their partners. This comes a day after Rose Day, when couples were expected to exchange roses.
Singles are retaliating by sharing jokes and memes. While some shared hilarious GIFs to let others know how they reacted when a proposal failed, others shared very relatable memes for those who are stuck in one-sided relationships. Take a look at some of these:
When you propose a girl and she said you deserve better … Tuje koe aachi mil jaegi ..
Me looking for better one : pic.twitter.com/TtM83u6YTM
— rishiks007 (@rishiks007) February 8, 2019
Me : Mom, I love you.
Mom : Paise chahiye ya practice kar raha hai?#ProposeDay
— Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) February 8, 2019
Whenever I propose a girl. #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/ltMlSaYXwy
— PassKiPedia (@nikhil__piyush) February 8, 2019
Pro-pose #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/mA7eP4U6qG
— Rakesh Kanwaria (@KanwariaRakesh) February 7, 2019
In the world full of heart players, will you be my PubG player?#ProposeDay
— Panda (@sleepwati) February 8, 2019
Crush Nai Mera Proposal Reject Kr Dia…So I Joined #BajrangDal pic.twitter.com/O1kFzLx3db
— All_time_superhero (@__Madhvendra) February 8, 2019
whwen she doesn’t accept your
Propose.#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/YKtALEESIc
— Bharat ⬆️ (@Rana__bharat25) February 8, 2019
Dont get any advice from your friends and relatives on #ProposeDay 😂😂Advertising
One sided friends &
Lovers😎 relatives😂 pic.twitter.com/aecKHdi5jw
— axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) February 8, 2019
This could be us Lekin tumne jhukna to seekha hi nhi 🙂☺️ #ValentinesDay #proposeday #Memes pic.twitter.com/EpZLOYUnCC
— Akanksha Aditi (@akankshaaditi_) February 7, 2019
Pic.1 When a Girl propose me
Pic.2. Two minutes later” Ye apke saath ek chota sa Majak hua hai, wo dekhiye cameraman#ValentineWeek #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/VHjaIFGdtL
— Nadan_Bachhi (@JanviSinha17) February 7, 2019
When she propose you but you had already joined bajrang dal. pic.twitter.com/UN7dGeAiXI
— Krishna_ (@chrisnastic) February 8, 2019
When a friend from your group goes to propose his crush and gets beaten by her squad….
*you be like… pic.twitter.com/JgrbH7iPK5
— Sahil Bhalerao (@gaminggeek67) February 8, 2019
When you propose a girl and she said ” i don’t want to be in relationship now , i want to focus on my future ”
You be like : pic.twitter.com/qZERGVkHbF
— beingmoron (@_bancho25) February 7, 2019
When someone proposes ur Crush on #ProposeDay 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aHYIdAjcjk
— Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman86m) February 8, 2019