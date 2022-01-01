scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 01, 2022
MUST READ

These Happy New Year memes perfectly sum up people’s mixed feeling about welcoming 2022

While a new year is often regarded as a mark of new beginning, moving past sorrows and regrets of the last year, people were left in dismay as the pandemic continues.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 1, 2022 1:09:47 pm
happy new year, happy new year 2022, 2022 happy new year memes, happy new year covid pandemic memes, indian express

When it comes to New Year, it is all about celebrations and a fresh start. However, rising Covid-19 cases around the world have certainly dampened the festive cheer. So, netizens coping with the hard times, shared memes this New Year to mark a bittersweet start to 2022.

While some opined they are still stuck in 2019, trying to process the two years of the pandemic, others couldn’t ignore the fears of Omicron looming large.

From cancelled holiday plans to 31st night parties amid curfews, netizens are trying to sport a smile, and the memes perfectly sum up those feeling resonating with all online.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here, as 2022 began on a bittersweet note.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Jan 01: Latest News