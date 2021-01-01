scorecardresearch
Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind

‘Only goal is to stay alive’: People share memes to welcome 2021 on a bittersweet note

While some were thrilled to make it through 2020, others joked that the pressure on 2021 is towering high.

January 1, 2021
happy new year, happy new year 2021, happy new year wishes, happy new year 2021 memes, happy 2021 memes, new year pandemic jokes, viral news, indian expressWhile some remained optimistic, others were unsure what the future holds in the new year.

Social media users are sharing hilarious and relatable memes as they celebrate the arrival of 2021 after a year hit by the coronavirus pandemic that forced the world into a complete lockdown.

While many of them are thrilled that they survived the pandemic, others joked about the exhaustive process of replying to every single greeting.

As people entered the new year with virtual and muted celebrations, people are keeping up their spirits with funny posts online. Check out some of the funniest tweets on New Year 2021 here:

