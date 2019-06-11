‘Happy married life, mother’: This young Kerala man has a heartwarming message for his mom

In a society where divorces and remarriages still get frowned upon, a young man’s heartwarming social media post in Kerala about his mother’s second marriage is picking up a lot of cheer.

Gokul Sreedhar, a member of the CPM student wing SFI and a native of Kollam district, has written a short and sweet message on Facebook about a topic most men and women of his age would be shy to talk about.

He wishes his mother a happy married life after ending what was purportedly an abusive relationship with his father. And for all the right reasons, his post in Malayalam is getting hundreds of likes by the minute, drawing praises in the comment section.

“It was my mother’s marriage. I thought a lot about whether to write such a note. After all, this is a time when a lot of people still cannot accept a second marriage. Those with eyes of suspicion, pity and hate, please don’t glance here. Even if you look, no one will melt here,” the post reads when translated from Malayalam.

“A woman who set aside her life for me. She has suffered a lot in what was a disastrous marriage. After getting beaten, when blood dripped from her forehead, I have often asked her why she bore it. I remember her telling me that she was willing to suffer for my sake as she was living for me. That day, when I left the house with her, I had decided about this moment. My mother, who set aside her entire youth for me, has a lot of dreams and heights to conquer. I have nothing more to say. I realised that this is something that does not need to be kept hidden. Mother, happy married life.”

In six hours, the Facebook post has received 18000 likes, 2100 comments and 1800 shares. The numbers speak for the young man’s compassionate heart.