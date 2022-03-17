Happy Holi 2022: Here are some of the best Holi memes and tweets

After two years of the pandemic restrictions, people are finally getting ready to freely celebrate Holi with their loved ones.

The festival of colour, which marks the arrival of spring, will be celebrated in several parts of India on Friday, March 18, 2022.

While people are preparing for the festivities by stocking gulal and arming themselves with water balloons and pichkaris, netizens are sharing hilarious posts about the festival across social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanskari Khurafaat (@bbd_ke_sanskari_bacche)

The moment you saw your brother playing Holi wearing your white T-shirt#Holi #Holi2022 pic.twitter.com/qFwhNe1IO8 — Saqib (@aree_yaar_saqib) March 17, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPU MEMES SOCIETY (@ipumemessociety)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗔𝗮𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 (@thetweetboi)

Amongst many jokes and memes, several state and city police departments posted caution and advisory posts on their social media accounts to raise awareness against sexual harassment and hooliganism. Under the guise of festivities, many anti-social elements cause untoward incidents that make the environment unsafe for others.

The law enforcement agencies have urged people to not indulge in drunk driving, not bring out firearms during celebrations, and be mindful of other people’s personal space and consent before putting colours on them.

One can trust the internet to turn even the most innocuous things into meme material. In 2019, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath received meme treatment after he allegedly shared some “staged” colour smeared photos on Holi. Netizens compared his photos to YouTube colour correction make-up tutorials, while others thought that they looked like a “piece of paper at stationery shops where people test different pens.” A similar fate was meted out to singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams after his “miserable” pictures taken at a Holi celebration surfaced.