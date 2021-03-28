Holi as art: Indian photographer shows how

Dhruvin acknowledges that with the iPhone he could go really close to the subject and capture the micro details. (Source: Apple/Instagram)

While Holi is always a riot of colour, it’s never really been seen, appreciated or captured as art in itself. And that’s exactly what photographer and director Dhruvin S seems to be doing in a new set of photos commissioned by Apple and now posted on the tech giant’s Instagram page.

The series captured on the iPhone 12 series is an ode to the passion and fun of Holi, highlights the textures and detail that comes alive this time of the year, every year. As the world celebrates a somewhat subdued Holi, the series of colour photos remind us of what we are missing and maybe what we can still enjoy in the confines of our homes and families.

“I never imagined Holi as a form of art. It’s almost like creating a canvas on a face. And you don’t have to be a painter or an artist to do this,” says Dhruvin who has earlier dabbled with fashion and music.

Dhruvin acknowledges that with the iPhone he could go really close to the subject and capture the micro details. “It has those kinds of colour strokes, textures, and almost like creating a canvas on a face. And that looks like a piece of art.”

Saying he was surprised when he took these pictures, Dhruvin adds: “I was really excited to see how colours would react on different faces, go really close to the subject and capture the micro details.”

Dhruvin has done earlier projects with Tsumori Chisato, LV, Lancel, Nike and has been published in Elle and Vogue.