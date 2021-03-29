scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 29, 2021
Latest news

Happy Holi 2021: Hilarious memes take over social media as netizens celebrate

Just like 2020, this year too the festivities are toned down due to the fear of coronavirus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2021 11:53:27 am
holi, holi 2021, holi images, happy holi, happy holi images, happy holi wishes, happy holi gif, happy holi wallpapers, happy holi hd wallpaper, happy holi gif pic, happy holi pics download, happy holi sms, happy holi quotes, holi quotes, happy holi photos, happy holi pics, happy holi wallpaper, happy holi wishes images, happy holi wishes, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi pictures, happy holi greetings, happy holi msg, happy holi wishes sms, happy holi wishes messagesWith memes and jokes, netizens are wishing each other Happy Holi online. (Source: @KingSlayer_Rule/Twitter)

While the ongoing pandemic has dampened the colourful festival of Holi, netizens are making the most of it by flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes while staying indoors. Holi, which is celebrated as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil, marks the onset of spring and is celebrated to express gratitude for a good harvest.

On the day of Holi, people in India gear up with buckets full of colours to sprinkle on one another with. Just like 2020, this year too the festivities are toned down due to the fear of coronavirus. Instead, people have taken to social media to share hilarious memes and jokes to express how they are celebrating the day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 29: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x