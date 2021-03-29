Happy Holi 2021: Hilarious memes take over social media as netizens celebrate

With memes and jokes, netizens are wishing each other Happy Holi online. (Source: @KingSlayer_Rule/Twitter)

While the ongoing pandemic has dampened the colourful festival of Holi, netizens are making the most of it by flooding social media with hilarious memes and jokes while staying indoors. Holi, which is celebrated as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil, marks the onset of spring and is celebrated to express gratitude for a good harvest.

On the day of Holi, people in India gear up with buckets full of colours to sprinkle on one another with. Just like 2020, this year too the festivities are toned down due to the fear of coronavirus. Instead, people have taken to social media to share hilarious memes and jokes to express how they are celebrating the day.

*Me going home after playing Holi*

Mom and dad : pic.twitter.com/pwogvGlYqb — losser69_memes (@Losser69M) March 29, 2021

My Holi Plans : pic.twitter.com/m6CSJ8FhWv — Meme Central (@memecentral_teb) March 29, 2021

Happy Holi

Post Holi fun 🤣 pic.twitter.com/w4UiEKkEK0 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 29, 2021

During Holi ,

You Telling About Close the door. pic.twitter.com/0s1OC7s2OX — Vk Memes (@Memesbyvishal) March 25, 2021