Happy Holi 2020: Make a splash into the festival of colours with these hilarious memes

Holi is here, and people are all set to splash a bucket full of colours and sprinkle each other with (hopefully) natural hues and tints. Indians across all the states celebrate the festival of colours with a wave of zeal and much frenzy.
A symbol of the triumph of good over evil, Holi marks the onset of spring and is also celebrated to express gratitude for a good harvest. Although the fear of coronavirus has dampened spirits, people have taken to social media to spread the festive cheer.
With memes and jokes, netizens are wishing each other Happy Holi online.
From poking fun at how people look after playing with colours, to how introverts find themselves caught in a Holi crowd, here are some funny one-liners that have left people in splits on Twitter.
Childhood memory that some of you can relate to.
After #Holi this used to be the condition of our joint family bathroom. pic.twitter.com/xnkLbt4vFZ
— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 10, 2020
My friend playing holi with colours
Me :-
” Happy Holi” #होलीहै pic.twitter.com/Hn4T5rqbSN
— Alex Xavier (@Lazy_alexXavier) March 10, 2020
#होलीहै
My friends to me- pic.twitter.com/v8SYUglzah
— Saurabh (@saurrabhhh) March 10, 2020
Saving yourself from Friends in Holi be like. 👀#होलीहै #HappyHoli #HoliHai pic.twitter.com/0BxmH0iucN
— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) March 10, 2020
ghar se nikalte hi kuch dur chalte hi pic.twitter.com/XsTiLuYcmu
— kaptaan🇮🇳 (@adarsh_gurjarr) March 10, 2020
Introverts trying to play Holi be like: pic.twitter.com/YDRtIO7Zit
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 10, 2020
Pic 1. The Art #Holi
Pic 2. The Artist #HappyHoli
😆😆😆😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Doq4t4CfFU
— Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) March 10, 2020
They : daro nahi bas tika lagayenge pic.twitter.com/uaPcET5ULE
— CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) March 9, 2020
When someone goes out wearing white clothes on holi pic.twitter.com/o3L5dsU90g
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 9, 2020
When I see my friend’s face clean in Holi pic.twitter.com/KZExDbYu7E
— Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) March 9, 2020
Only Ranveer Singh follows Save Water, play waterless #Holi #HappyHoli #Holi2020 pic.twitter.com/JQ94kqAQWk
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 9, 2020
Holi ke time par gubbaron se bach kar bhaagta main : #HappyHoli#HappyHoli2020
— Depressed Ladka (@Palpendikular) March 9, 2020
Celebrated on March 9 and 10 this year, Holi commemorates the combined celebration of two different festivals – Choti Holi (Holika Dahan) and Badi Holi (Rangwali Holi/Dulandi). While it begins with applying colourful tilaks on each other’s foreheads, people then take to smearing colour, splashing water, dancing to Bollywood tracks and heartily indulging in sweet delicacies that are especially made for the day.
