Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Happy Holi 2020: Make a splash into the festival of colours with these hilarious memes

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 10, 2020 1:47:03 pm
happy holi, happy holi 2020, holi wishes, holi jokes, holi memes, holi he, happy holi memes, funny tweets holi, indian express, holi news Here are some jokes and memes that will leave you in splits on Holi!

Holi is here, and people are all set to splash a bucket full of colours and sprinkle each other with (hopefully) natural hues and tints. Indians across all the states celebrate the festival of colours with a wave of zeal and much frenzy.

A symbol of the triumph of good over evil, Holi marks the onset of spring and is also celebrated to express gratitude for a good harvest. Although the fear of coronavirus has dampened spirits, people have taken to social media to spread the festive cheer.

With memes and jokes, netizens are wishing each other Happy Holi online.

From poking fun at how people look after playing with colours, to how introverts find themselves caught in a Holi crowd, here are some funny one-liners that have left people in splits on Twitter.

Celebrated on March 9 and 10 this year, Holi commemorates the combined celebration of two different festivals – Choti Holi (Holika Dahan) and Badi Holi (Rangwali Holi/Dulandi). While it begins with applying colourful tilaks on each other’s foreheads, people then take to smearing colour, splashing water, dancing to Bollywood tracks and heartily indulging in sweet delicacies that are especially made for the day.

