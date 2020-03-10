Happy Holi 2020: Make a splash into the festival of colours with these hilarious memes

Here are some jokes and memes that will leave you in splits on Holi! Here are some jokes and memes that will leave you in splits on Holi!

Holi is here, and people are all set to splash a bucket full of colours and sprinkle each other with (hopefully) natural hues and tints. Indians across all the states celebrate the festival of colours with a wave of zeal and much frenzy.

A symbol of the triumph of good over evil, Holi marks the onset of spring and is also celebrated to express gratitude for a good harvest. Although the fear of coronavirus has dampened spirits, people have taken to social media to spread the festive cheer.

With memes and jokes, netizens are wishing each other Happy Holi online.

From poking fun at how people look after playing with colours, to how introverts find themselves caught in a Holi crowd, here are some funny one-liners that have left people in splits on Twitter.

Childhood memory that some of you can relate to. After #Holi this used to be the condition of our joint family bathroom. pic.twitter.com/xnkLbt4vFZ — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 10, 2020

My friend playing holi with colours

Me :- ” Happy Holi” #होलीहै pic.twitter.com/Hn4T5rqbSN — Alex Xavier (@Lazy_alexXavier) March 10, 2020

ghar se nikalte hi kuch dur chalte hi pic.twitter.com/XsTiLuYcmu — kaptaan🇮🇳 (@adarsh_gurjarr) March 10, 2020

Introverts trying to play Holi be like: pic.twitter.com/YDRtIO7Zit — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 10, 2020

They : daro nahi bas tika lagayenge pic.twitter.com/uaPcET5ULE — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) March 9, 2020

When someone goes out wearing white clothes on holi pic.twitter.com/o3L5dsU90g — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 9, 2020

When I see my friend’s face clean in Holi pic.twitter.com/KZExDbYu7E — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) March 9, 2020

Holi ke time par gubbaron se bach kar bhaagta main : #HappyHoli#HappyHoli2020 pic.twitter.com/ASn6i4PqJ5 — Depressed Ladka (@Palpendikular) March 9, 2020

Celebrated on March 9 and 10 this year, Holi commemorates the combined celebration of two different festivals – Choti Holi (Holika Dahan) and Badi Holi (Rangwali Holi/Dulandi). While it begins with applying colourful tilaks on each other’s foreheads, people then take to smearing colour, splashing water, dancing to Bollywood tracks and heartily indulging in sweet delicacies that are especially made for the day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd