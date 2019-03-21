Happy Holi 2019: Celebrate festival responsibly, police across country remind citizens

Amidst all the fun and colour on Holi, police forces across the country are reminding people to celebrate the festival responsibly. The festival, which brings a wave of zest and zeal, sometimes sees a rise of hooliganism which could jeopardise the safety of others. The festival goes by the mantra ‘bura naa mano Holi hai’, but this is sometimes taken quite literally!

Advertising

Also read | Happy Holi 2019: Stunning photos show the making of natural colours

The Mumbai Police reminded citizens that “Holi-day is like no other!” adding that safety doesn’t go for a toss just because it’s a festive time. The police also stressed that it’s a festival of colours and not noise, and asked people to keep it down during dance parties.

Don’t let treble become a trouble this Holi! Colours, not noise, make the right choice #SayNoToNoisePollution pic.twitter.com/8WtiZF0Pc5 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 20, 2019

The Rajasthan Police said they are on duty donning khakhi to ensure others get to enjoy a safe and happy Holi.

The Assam Police reminded citizens of the importance of consent while celebrating the festival as putting colours on strangers may not be a good idea without taking their permission first. “Because, Consent doesn’t take a Holi-day,” the cops wrote on Twitter.

The Nagpur Police urged everyone to say no to hooliganism this Holi and warned that people practising it wouldn’t be spared.

Smear yourself in Colors,

Not in illegal acts …

And yes, we are there to check ! Have a Vibrant and a Vigilant Holi !#HappyHoli#NagpurPolice#AllAroundU pic.twitter.com/J8KGuxn9np — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) March 21, 2019

Some often get confused.

So, celebrate a Holy Holi.#Holi #NagpurPolice#AlwaysThere4U

Call us for any type of help

0712 2561103

0712 2561222 #Holi2019 pic.twitter.com/SbX335s2DQ — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) March 19, 2019

Hyderabad Police too asked people to be respectful to one and another and not to harass people on road to play Holi.

Hyderabad City Police wishes you a Happy and Safe Holi.https://t.co/W9PRVg5apc pic.twitter.com/9Xtyy8elhV — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) March 19, 2019

Celebrated on March 20 and 21 this year, Holi is celebrated over two days – Choti Holi (Holika Dahan) and Badi Holi (Rangwali Holi/Dulandi). It is also a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. Holi marks the onset of spring and is also celebrated to express gratitude for a good harvest.