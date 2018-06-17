Happy Father’s Day: 11 Dad jokes that are so bad that they will leave you ROFL-ing

Father’s Day 2018: Have you ever survived a series of bad ‘Dad’ jokes? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Father’s Day 2018: Have you ever survived a series of bad ‘Dad’ jokes? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

“My father used to say that it’s never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, ‘You never know what you can accomplish until you try’,” said the famous NBA player Michael Jordan. While almost all dads are portrayed as strict authoritarian figures and Bollywood too has contributed to this image thanks to Chaudhry Baldev Singh (Amrish Puri in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), there is also a bit of Mr Malhotra (Anupam Kher in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) that resides in these stern figures.

If the term ‘lame’ dad jokes resonates with you, then we understand that you are one of the survivors. While most dads think themselves to be funny, they often leave their children teary-eyed with a list of bad dad jokes. This Father’s Day, embracing dads with all their qualities, we bring to a list of awful bad jokes that are a sure to leave you laughing. Brace yourself, for here they are:

* Cashier: “Would you like the milk in a bag, sir?” DAD: “No, just leave it in the carton!’”

* When a dad drives past a graveyard: Did you know that’s a popular cemetery? Yep, people are just dying to get in there!

* Why did the invisible man turn down the job offer? He couldn’t see himself doing it.

* When you ask a dad if he’s alright: “No, I’m half left.”

* MOM: “How do I look?” DAD: “With your eyes.”

* What did the horse say after it tripped? “Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t giddyup!”

* Don’t trust atoms. They make up everything!

* Why couldn’t the bike standup by itself? It was two tired.

* What do you call a dog that can do magic? A Labracadabrador.

* NURSE: “Blood type?” DAD: “Red.”

* SERVER: “Sorry about your wait.” DAD: “Are you saying I’m fat?”

Have you also survived this set of bad ‘Dad Jokes’? Tell us in the comments section below.

