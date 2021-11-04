scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 04, 2021
MUST READ

Happy Diwali 2021: Soan Papdi a turn-off for netizens high on festive mood

Happy Diwali 2021: The funniest and wittiest tweets, jokes and memes trending on social media this Deepavali are most related to soan papdi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 4, 2021 3:53:51 pm
diwali, diwali 2021, deepavali, happy diwali 2021, happy diwali, happy deepavali, deepavali 2021, happy deepavali 2021, diwali jokes, diwali soan papdi jokes, happy diwali 2021, diwali images, happy deepavali imagesHappy Diwali 2021: From brands to tech companies, all have joined in on Soan Papdi conversation.

Diwali is here and on social media there’s plenty of festive spirit and memes on all things related to the festival. The festival of lights is all about yearly family reunions, get-togethers with friends and exchanging of gifts and sweets. However, it’s desi people’s dismay at soan papdi that is dominating conversations online.

New clothes, colourful rangolis and festive decorations at home and street have set the mood, not to forget the Dandiya nights and Teen Patti parties that have gripped all in festive fever. The pandemic, coupled with the restrictions on firecrackers, has put some checks on the celebrations.

ALSO READ |Apple CEO Tim Cook shares Indian photographer’s pictures to wish all ‘Happy Diwali’

Nevertheless, to keep the fun mood of the festival alive, netizens are busy cracking jokes and sharing hilarious videos online to capture all the essence of the festivities in the virtual world.

While wishing family and friends in the morning with messages and quotes through chats has become part of the Internet age, there’s plenty of jokes that are spreading festive cheer on various platforms. However, amid all the talks of mouth-watering delicacies part of the celebration, people can’t stop ranting about India’s go-to sweets for the occasion.

After hilarious Diwali ki Safai memes, desi tweeple are sharing rib-tickling jokes and memes that perfectly encapsulate their feeling towards the dessert, hoping they wouldn’t get it.

From food brands to tech companies, all have joined in on Soan Papdi jokes:

The Hindu festival, which marks the victory of good over evil, is also celebrated as the beginning of the financial new year for the business community. On this day, people also worship Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of Wealth) and Lord Ganesha for wealth, good fortune and prosperity.

It also marks the day when Lord Rama had returned to his kingdom after his exile period of 14 years, and after having vanquished Ravana and his army.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Nov 04: Latest News