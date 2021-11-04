Happy Diwali 2021: Soan Papdi a turn-off for netizens high on festive mood

Diwali is here and on social media there’s plenty of festive spirit and memes on all things related to the festival. The festival of lights is all about yearly family reunions, get-togethers with friends and exchanging of gifts and sweets. However, it’s desi people’s dismay at soan papdi that is dominating conversations online.

New clothes, colourful rangolis and festive decorations at home and street have set the mood, not to forget the Dandiya nights and Teen Patti parties that have gripped all in festive fever. The pandemic, coupled with the restrictions on firecrackers, has put some checks on the celebrations.

Nevertheless, to keep the fun mood of the festival alive, netizens are busy cracking jokes and sharing hilarious videos online to capture all the essence of the festivities in the virtual world.

While wishing family and friends in the morning with messages and quotes through chats has become part of the Internet age, there’s plenty of jokes that are spreading festive cheer on various platforms. However, amid all the talks of mouth-watering delicacies part of the celebration, people can’t stop ranting about India’s go-to sweets for the occasion.

After hilarious Diwali ki Safai memes, desi tweeple are sharing rib-tickling jokes and memes that perfectly encapsulate their feeling towards the dessert, hoping they wouldn’t get it.

From food brands to tech companies, all have joined in on Soan Papdi jokes:

mama always said, “life was like a box of soan papdi. you get what you give” pic.twitter.com/SC3zHe9vom — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 4, 2021

let’s settle this for once and for all

Kaju Katli or Soan Papdi? — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 3, 2021

Date someone who treats you like kaju katli and not soan papdi 💁🏻‍♀️ — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) November 3, 2021

Thak gaye honge kaju katli kha kha kar, yeh lijiye soan papdi. pic.twitter.com/bUmNVQXzAd — 𝙅𝙖𝙣𝙫𝙞 ♡̷̷ˎˊ (@JustJanving) November 4, 2021

Me and my siblings on our way to wish “Happy diwali” to those who gifted us Soan Papdi pic.twitter.com/C9uOa9jrRP — Soumik Kundu (@mikomedy) November 4, 2021

This soan papdi will travel the most distance today 🤣🥳🎉🥳#Diwali pic.twitter.com/SoJQ5zEJWY — 𝓡𝓪𝓳 𝓢𝓱𝓾𝓴𝓵𝓪(🇮🇳) (@Therajshukla) November 4, 2021

after tackling soan another relative with

papdi to relatives soan papdi again pic.twitter.com/mb36TxGThv — Diya Gupta 🌠🍭 (@diyajalejanjale) November 4, 2021

When you get your own soan papdi box on #Diwali pic.twitter.com/rHHKXh2T6o — 𝓡𝓪𝓳 𝓢𝓱𝓾𝓴𝓵𝓪(🇮🇳) (@Therajshukla) November 4, 2021

Me to my relatives when they give SOAN PAPDI as a diwali gift : pic.twitter.com/wpvxrStndH — Manas (@Manask867) November 3, 2021

*Everyone trolling Soan Papdi for absolutely no reason* Meanwhile Soan Papdi: pic.twitter.com/CCoSVmhddw — Shreyas Sahoo (@shreyas_0502) November 4, 2021

The Hindu festival, which marks the victory of good over evil, is also celebrated as the beginning of the financial new year for the business community. On this day, people also worship Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of Wealth) and Lord Ganesha for wealth, good fortune and prosperity.

It also marks the day when Lord Rama had returned to his kingdom after his exile period of 14 years, and after having vanquished Ravana and his army.