scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Top news

Happy Diwali 2020: The best of Deepavali memes lighting up the Internet today

From battle of the sweets to a ban on crackers this year, these funny yet relatable tweets has netizens in splits as they gear up for a different Diwali this year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 14, 2020 2:02:31 pm
happy diwali, diwali messages, diwali wishes, happy diwali 2020, diwali memes, funny diwali messages, diwali wallpapers, diwali images, indian express

Diwali, the festival of lights, is here, and Indians across the world are all set to celebrate the day with their loved ones. It’s that time of the year when people look forward to celebrate the festival with delicious meals, mouth-watering sweets, exchanging gifts and playing card games to mark the occasion. However, owing to the pandemic, a muted celebration is expected, but netizens are leaving no stone unturned and are spreading festive cheer with hilarious memes and jokes online.

While wishing family and friends with an array of messages and quotes through chats may have become part of the Internet age, there are plenty of jokes about the same on social media as well. Rib-tickling jokes and memes that perfectly encapsulate the festive vibe have netizens hooked online.

From battle of the sweets to a ban on crackers this year, these funny yet relatable tweets will kick-start your festive spirit on a high note.

Diwali or Deepavali, symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. On this auspicious day, a special prayer is offered to goddess Lakshmi as this ritual is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 14: Latest News

Advertisement