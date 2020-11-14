Happy Diwali 2020: The best of Deepavali memes lighting up the Internet today

Diwali, the festival of lights, is here, and Indians across the world are all set to celebrate the day with their loved ones. It’s that time of the year when people look forward to celebrate the festival with delicious meals, mouth-watering sweets, exchanging gifts and playing card games to mark the occasion. However, owing to the pandemic, a muted celebration is expected, but netizens are leaving no stone unturned and are spreading festive cheer with hilarious memes and jokes online.

While wishing family and friends with an array of messages and quotes through chats may have become part of the Internet age, there are plenty of jokes about the same on social media as well. Rib-tickling jokes and memes that perfectly encapsulate the festive vibe have netizens hooked online.

From battle of the sweets to a ban on crackers this year, these funny yet relatable tweets will kick-start your festive spirit on a high note.

Me Wholeday Today :- pic.twitter.com/C3ffosZCwv — Mohit Singh Yadav (@mohitsingh1202) November 14, 2020

#HappyDiwali2020 🥳 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Your Neighbours and Relatives coming to your home on Diwali be like : pic.twitter.com/5mEvqGIi9y — S🔥R (@iamsagarcastic) November 14, 2020

Sabhi ko Meri taraf same to you 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z2KZ8OPIOU — Savita Roy (@tweetsavitaroy) November 14, 2020

Me coming from office with bag full of gifts during #Diwali pic.twitter.com/kldWT2rTjW — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 13, 2020

every diwali ❤ pic.twitter.com/jETbiWy96p — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 13, 2020

When your best friend gives kaju katli on this diwali occasion …#Diwali pic.twitter.com/MR5CEbZixd — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) November 13, 2020

Diwali or Deepavali, symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. On this auspicious day, a special prayer is offered to goddess Lakshmi as this ritual is believed to bring prosperity and good luck.

