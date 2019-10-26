Happy Diwali 2019: Tweeple share hilarious memes and jokes about Rangolis and it’s totally relatable

Diwali may be known as festival of lights but is also associated with lots of colours. From painting houses to wearing vibrant clothes and to creating rangoli with an array of colours, Deepawali is also much about various hues to brighten our moods. And as people are all set to celebrate one the biggest festival across the country, along with the twinkling lights, colourful designs too are seen in abundance.

And as people are trawling the Internet to look for the most apt design to create at their homes or offices, others are busy cracking jokes about rangoli on Twitter. While some can’t stop commenting about the craze of rangoli competition in the office and HR personnel’s enthusiasm about it, others couldn’t stop sharing relatable memes and jokes about how to not destroy it.

Sample these:

Story of every sibling in Diwali 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p0NCX0tO83 — Stuti🌸 (@morphinediary) October 26, 2019

Employee- Diwali bonus, sweets, increment, Diwali leave? HR- Rangoli competition. — Tara Singh (@m_like_star) October 26, 2019

* Sister takes 2 hrs to complete her Rangoli * Everyone – Arre nice peacock. Sister – Wtf it’s a Ganpati. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Harshit Singh (@harshits009) October 26, 2019

I saw rangoli at office reception area and suddenly realized that we have HR department. #HappyDiwali — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) October 26, 2019

Trying to avoid rangolis during Diwali be like. pic.twitter.com/l81GvAxbxs — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 25, 2019

*me stepping out of door*

sister who made rangoli: pic.twitter.com/F45thvJh4S — D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) October 25, 2019

type of rangoli in India pic.twitter.com/ZyZ1McLyFP — Pranjul Sharma🌼 (@Pranjultweet) October 25, 2019

HR people not getting a Rangoli stamp is the biggest irony this Diwali😅#GooglePay #Diwali — Poojit Popli (@PoojitPopli) October 25, 2019

Aj agar Preeti ki Rangoli ko kisine hath lagaya toh wo khud Kabir Singh ban jayegi.. — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) October 25, 2019

Me trying to enter my house during Diwali days be like pic.twitter.com/aLIRgy89DD — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) October 24, 2019

When entering office and you don’t wanna take panga with HR over rangoli pic.twitter.com/nncc5FafY0 — कचचा लिम्बू (@punnyme) October 25, 2019