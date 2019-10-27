Happy Diwali 2019: The funniest Deepavali jokes and memes lighting up the Internet

Diwali, the festival of lights is here, as people across the country gear up to celebrate the day with their loved ones. It is the time of the year that Indians across the world look forward and celebrate with delicious meals, mouth-watering desserts and sweets.

While wishing family and friends in the morning with messages and quotes through chats have become part of the Internet age, there’s plenty of joyous spirits that can be seen on social media too. Rib-tickling jokes and memes that perfectly encapsulate the festive cheer have also flooded social media.

From kaju katli jokes to how one feel thrilled and scared while bursting a sutli bomb, here are the funniest #Diwali jokes on the Internet that will surely leave you splits.

Sample these:

If cricketers were crackers: – Jasprit Bumrah: Chakri – always targets the toes – Rishabh Pant: sasta rocket – always misfires – Ravindra Jadeja: Hunter – isse kuchh bhi karwa lo – Hardik Pandya: 100 shots – yeh karke hi aata hai — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 27, 2019

When someone meets you just to wish you #HappyDiwali Whatsapp: pic.twitter.com/1LrTzjMEqf — Bade Chote (@badechote) October 27, 2019

How to wish on Diwali? Pehle “Happy, prosperous, bless, good health, Wisdom” sabko ek ek matra me le pic.twitter.com/2YCawcHDTX — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) October 27, 2019

#HappyDeepavali *Aag lgane ke bad jab bomb na Foote* me to friend : pic.twitter.com/1I1fcsB7gC — Pranjul Sharma🌼 (@Pranjultweet) October 27, 2019

Pic 1 : Tumhara bhai ni darta. M sutli bomb fodd k aaunga. *bomb ki batti m halki si chingari dikhte hi* Advertising Pic 2 : Bhaagg madar footne wala hai…. 🙃🎉 pic.twitter.com/EjHcG7c1KB — _नारी_😼 (@atram_shatram) October 27, 2019

Gulab Jamun after seeing growing popularity of Kaju Katli in #Diwali season pic.twitter.com/EUqq9lXaz9 — Humor Being🌈 (@followTheGupta) October 26, 2019

Ghar walo ne ghar ko ludo bana ke rakha hai😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mJxC38LkgY — Lady Stoneheart (@GalatDisha) October 26, 2019

5. Katrina Kaif – Mango Rasgulla because it has Mango and it’s Rasiyaaa 6. Abbas Mustan – Jalebi because they love twists 7. Shiney Ahuja – Anything that’s prepared using Milk’maid’ 8. Ranbir Kapoor – Currently Aaloo ka halwa, but it keeps changing — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 26, 2019