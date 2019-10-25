Tweeple celebrate Dhanteras with hilarious jokes about money and gold

Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in India, is just around the corner and the five-day celebrations begin with Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi. And as people flock jewellery shops and malls to buy valuable things, on social media people are putting up money and gold jokes.

Advertising

Dhanteras is the day Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth is worshiped. Many invest in gold, silver or utensils as it is believed that it will bring prosperity, good luck, and happiness to one’s family and business ventures.

But on social media, many said the auspicious day was ‘Bappi Lahiri Diwas’, while others shared hilarious memes and puns with figures corresponding to the number 13. Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Karthik Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Karthik.

Here are some of the memes and jokes doing the rounds:

Friends: Dhanteras hai…kuch lia ki nahi? Me: Liya na..10 lakh ki cheez li hai Friend: Kya? Me: Loan 😂 — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) October 25, 2019

Salary getting credited on Dhanteras is the proof that there is a god. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 25, 2019

Me : Mom paise kaha rakhe hai.?

Mujhe thoda kaam hai.. Mom : Tu kahi paise na chura le, is wajah se papa ne DHANTERAS chupa k rakha hai..#HappyDhanteras2019 — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) October 25, 2019