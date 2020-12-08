A chewing gum ad makes waves on social media with a message about doing good

People on social media loved the new campaign.

A new advertisement for a chewing gum brand is making waves on social media with many comments about it.

The new ad for chewing gum brand Happydent shows a packed public bus in which a woman asks two men to vacate the a seat reserved for women. However, the duo refuse to, claiming that they can’t see the sign due to the dim lighting.

That’s when two men pop the chewing gum and their teeth shine enough to illuminate the ‘Ladies Seat’ sign. The two men in the seat get off the bus.

Released earlier this week, the video that was uploaded on company’s YouTube handle is being widely shared online and has racked up millions of views.

The chewing gum had made waves on the internet in 2016 with a commercial that showed an entire palace lit up with people’s shiny teeth.

