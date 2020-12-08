scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Top news

A chewing gum ad makes waves on social media with a message about doing good

Released earlier this week, the video is being widely shared online and has racked up millions of views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2020 6:20:23 pm
happydent, happydent new ad, happydent new goodness campiagn, Dikha Battissi Kar Baat Achhi Si, happydent social issue ad, viral videos, indian expressPeople on social media loved the new campaign.

A new advertisement for a chewing gum brand is making waves on social media with many comments about it.

The new ad for chewing gum brand Happydent shows a packed public bus in which a woman asks two men to vacate the a seat reserved for women. However, the duo refuse to, claiming that they can’t see the sign due to the dim lighting.

That’s when two men pop the chewing gum and their teeth shine enough to illuminate the ‘Ladies Seat’ sign. The two men in the seat get off the bus.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Released earlier this week, the video that was uploaded on company’s YouTube handle is being widely shared online and has racked up millions of views.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The chewing gum had made waves on the internet in 2016 with a commercial that showed an entire palace lit up with people’s shiny teeth.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 08: Latest News

Advertisement