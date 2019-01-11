Toggle Menu
Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Virender Sehwag’s wish for ‘The Wall’ is winning hearts online

Sehwag, in true Viru style, tweeted, "Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain, is deewar ka bahut saaf mann aur hriday bhi hai! (#TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well)".

Sehwag wished Rahul Dravid on his 46th birthday in his classic Viru-style. (Source: Virender Sehwag/ Twitter)

Rahul Dravid, ‘Mr Dependable’ of Indian cricket, celebrates his 46th birthday Friday. The batting stalwart, who has donned many hats from skipper to coach, is one of the most respected and reputed cricketers around the globe. Naturally, wishes for him started flooded social media from fans and fellow teammates. But it was Virendra Sehwag’s quirky birthday wish that stole the show on Twitter… like always.

In a superb wordplay on Dravid’s pet name ‘The Wall’, which was coined to describe his steady batting technique full of grit and determination, Sehwag wished his former teammate in true Viru style. “Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain, is deewar ka bahut saaf mann aur hriday bhi hai! (#TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well)”, he tweeted.

Accompanying the tweet with a photo of the two, Sehwag added, “A joy to have played with him and made so many wonderful memories together #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid!”

The tweet resonated with others on the microblogging site and garnered over 12,000 likes in a span of just one hour.

