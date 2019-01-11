Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Virender Sehwag’s wish for ‘The Wall’ is winning hearts online

Rahul Dravid, ‘Mr Dependable’ of Indian cricket, celebrates his 46th birthday Friday. The batting stalwart, who has donned many hats from skipper to coach, is one of the most respected and reputed cricketers around the globe. Naturally, wishes for him started flooded social media from fans and fellow teammates. But it was Virendra Sehwag’s quirky birthday wish that stole the show on Twitter… like always.

Advertising

In a superb wordplay on Dravid’s pet name ‘The Wall’, which was coined to describe his steady batting technique full of grit and determination, Sehwag wished his former teammate in true Viru style. “Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain, is deewar ka bahut saaf mann aur hriday bhi hai! (#TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well)”, he tweeted.

Accompanying the tweet with a photo of the two, Sehwag added, “A joy to have played with him and made so many wonderful memories together #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid!”

Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain , is deewar ka bahut saaf Mann aur hriday bhi hai!( #TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well)

A joy to have played with him and made so many wonderful memories together #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid ! pic.twitter.com/eukPvSx0II — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2019

The tweet resonated with others on the microblogging site and garnered over 12,000 likes in a span of just one hour.

@virendersehwag I bet this tweet only you can do it!! #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid Live Long!! A true gentleman of the game https://t.co/c87KKpk6V9 — Mahi (@mahikm4u) January 11, 2019

Very nice way to put Dravid in one sentence…. 👍 — Dinesh E Nevrekar (@nevrekardinesh) January 11, 2019

#TheWall One of the greatest of all time https://t.co/VfvnWpc8G2 — Rajat Arora (@rajat_aror) January 11, 2019

Happy Birthday Ambuja Cement se bani Deewaar….. — Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantpk99) January 11, 2019

Beat that for the tweet. Happy bday Mr. Dependable. https://t.co/wj1wHrJTB8 — Shardul Palkar (@PalkarShardul) January 11, 2019

Still remember your 410 runs partnership.

Missing those days#HappyBirthdayDravid — Raghunandan A. (@iamraghu12) January 11, 2019

Ye Deewar kabhi tuti hi nahi … Happy birthday 🎂 sir #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid https://t.co/DOjZzFG8zd — Hitesh chauhan (@hi2uu) January 11, 2019

Happy birthday the wall of india@virendersehwag sultan ji you did it again love you https://t.co/9Ohcq8f3hZ — Bhupendra Dwivedi (@Digitalbhupii) January 11, 2019

The one who not only inspires on the field nd also off the field… #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid #TheWall https://t.co/WeevMlJ8Tp — p@y@l💗 (@Payalk311) January 11, 2019

Rahul Dravid understood his limitations, maximised his potential n sweated his way 2 success… N he did it being a mild mannered, modest gentleman…. For this he evokes respect and serves as a role-model, especially in young nspiring athletes https://t.co/F7jY38z8Hz — Prince kumar singh (@Princek15419360) January 11, 2019