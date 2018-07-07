Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Virender Sehwag’s punny wish wins hearts on Twitter

Sehwag wished MS Dhoni on his 37th birthday reminding his famous stretch and Tweeple loved it! (Source: Virender Sehwag/ Twitter) Sehwag wished MS Dhoni on his 37th birthday reminding his famous stretch and Tweeple loved it! (Source: Virender Sehwag/ Twitter)

Indian wicket-keeper and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 37 on Saturday. The most successful captain leading the side to lift three ICC trophies and top spot in the Test rankings also became the third Indian cricketer to play 500 international matches on the eve of his birthday. With such spectacular feats, the fandom around the Ranchi man is quite understandable. And when it’s birthday time, tributes and wishes have naturally flooded social media. Among all the greetings, unsurprisingly, it’s his former teammate Virender Sehwag who stole the show with his hilarious wish, not without pulling his leg, in the true sense.

Posting a photo of MS Dhoni’s iconic split or leg-stretch from India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match in 2017, Sehwag lauded him for saving the wicket commending his amazing acrobatic skill. “May your life be longer than this stretch and may you find happiness in everything, faster than your stumpings. Om Finishaya Namaha!” Sehwag wrote wishing MS Dhoni Happy Birthday.

#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni . May your life be longer than this stretch and may you find happiness in everything, faster than your stumpings. Om Finishaya Namaha ! pic.twitter.com/zAHCX33n1y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2018

The stretch that had become a hit fodder for meme-makers last year, with them naming it ‘Dhonicopter’ and ‘Dhoni-asana’, drew a big thumbs up from the users on the micro-blogging site — with over 52,000 retweets, at the time of writing, the tweets has created a huge buzz. And many couldn’t have enough of Sehwag’s quirky wishes.

MS Dhoni is loved by all, not just for his excellent captaincy or performance with the bat and mind-boggling stumping actions but also for his humbleness. Time and again the ace cricketer has won hearts with his selfless gestures off the field, not to forget his cute moments with daughter Ziva for which Internet crowed him ‘Dad of the year’.

