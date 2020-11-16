scorecardresearch
Monday, November 16, 2020
Memes about the relationship between brothers and sisters flood social media on Bhai Dooj

The festival that celebrates the bond between siblings saw hashtage #BhaiDuj and #BhaiyaDooj trending on Twitter, with many sharing memes that they claim captures the true essence of the relationship.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 16, 2020 12:56:52 pm
bhai dooj, happy bhai dooj, bhaidooj memes, bhai dooj funny memes, bhai dooj jokes, brother sister memes, viral news, indian expressJokes about money and gifts on the special day left many in splits online.

The relationship between brothers and sisters, that can sometimes be one of love and hate, is what people are celebrating on social media on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Apart from greetings and wishes, there were plenty of jokes.

While many shared memes and GIFs about sisters becoming rich after receiving gifts and cash, some also joked about how moving it was to have their younger sibling show them respect “just for one day of the year”.

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika and Bhai Phonta, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or of Shalivahan Shaka calendar month of Kartika.

There are two popular legends behind this festival. The first goes – When Lord Krishna went to meet his sister Subhadra after killing Narakasur, she greeted him by putting a tilak or vermillion on his forehead, and followed it with an aarti.

The second story goes that when the God of Death Yamaraj visited his sister Yamuna she welcomed her brother by applying a tilak on his forehead. She also offered him sweets and gifts, and in return, he is said to have given her a boon that whoever celebrated Bhai Dooj with his sister and took a bath in the holy river of Yamuna would never go to hell.

