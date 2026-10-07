How ‘Hanuman Ansh’ turned Neem Karoli Baba’s ‘quiet’ Kainchi Dham into a crowded, littered hotspot

Kainchi Dham, the Uttarakhand ashram associated with Neem Karoli Baba, has seen a sharp rise in attention in recent months, with the site drawing larger crowds following the success of the film Hanuman Ansh, which has reportedly crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide.

The surge has prompted concern among locals, with influencer Aishwarya Kandpal speaking out about the growing crowds, traffic, litter, and social media activity around the ashram.

Kandpal, who identifies herself as a local and has a personal connection with Kainchi Dham, shared a lengthy note on Instagram urging visitors to be more mindful of the site’s religious significance and its fragile mountain environment.

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“Idk why I’m posting this at almost midnight by maybe I just couldn’t hold it back? As a local I’m so enraged, so angry, so upset. If you’re visiting – which I know A FEW HUNDREDS OF YOU ARE- read this before you go,” she wrote in the caption.

Explaining why she chose to speak about the issue, Kandpal began by acknowledging that the post was unlike the content she normally shares. She then described how dramatically Kainchi has changed from the place she remembers growing up around.

“I was at Kainchi two days ago. Most of you probably know it as Kainchi Dham – a name that the media and the internet latched onto post-2020, and then ran into overdrive after a recent feature film,” she wrote. “For us locals though, it’s always been the quiet, nondescript Kainchi. And the ashram of my Gurus, Maharajji and Siddhi Maa,” she added.

According to Kandpal, the site was once a relatively quiet place where locals would visit for prayer and religious activities. She also spoke about her family’s longstanding association with the ashram. She said she has been fortunate enough to stay there and deliberately chose not to turn those personal experiences into social media content.

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“My retreats, my experiences are personal, and I would like to keep it like that. Same goes for my parents and brother.”

Read the post:

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“Both my parents have been serving at the ashram for years, and post-retirement, been spending a considerable part of the year staying within the sanctum sanctorum, helping with the ashram’s day-to-day activities and being a part of the management. Their visits, however, much like those of scores of other locals, have become increasingly difficult,” Kandpal said.

Sacred place ‘not meant to hold so many people’

Kandpal described roads packed with vehicles and constant honking, saying that her father, who is over 65, gets migraines from the noise. However, she stressed that her concern goes beyond the inconvenience caused to her family. “Its about the ecology of a sacred place that wasn’t exactly meant to hold so many people.”

According to her, the change is visible across the area, from roadside waste to the rapid growth of shops and traffic.

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“The constant honking leaves birds and animals disturbed. The sides of the roads are lined with plastic bottles, wrappers, cigarette butts-you name it! The whole area suddenly has a sea of new shops selling religious artifacts and the flood of people doesn’t seem to end. Everyone’s scrambling, everyone’s in a rush. There’s pollution, extreme congestion, endless selfies and endless litter.”

Inside the ashram, Kandpal said she has also noticed visitors ignoring restrictions on photography and filming.

“I don’t remember it being like this at all. And then you enter the ashram and see people doing exactly what they’ve been asked to not do: Phones out, cameras rolling, people filming themselves inside the premises and vlogging loudly on mics! You cannot do that.”

Kandpal pointed out that photography, filming, and excessive noise are prohibited on the premises. “You’re disturbing the sanctity of a hill that’s been the tapobhumi of several revered saints since pre-independence times. There’s a strict no-photography, no noise, no film rule. For a reason.”

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Kandpal also recalled what she described as the understated nature of the ashram and the teachings associated with Maharajji and Maa.

“Maharajji and Maa were always against any kind of lavish show of wealth/power/class. Cellphones didn’t exist for a long time so naturally they weren’t part of the ruckus. But photography, loud noise, donations, camps, flashy visits from VIPs or ministers were all STRCITLY prohibited in the ashram (and still are),” she said.

“The simplicity was a CHOICE. Precisely why the whole culture of coming here, filming everything, putting it online, turning every visit into content feels so completely at odds with the place.”

Concerns extend to surrounding hills

Kandpal’s concerns also extend to the surrounding hills, where she said the increase in vehicles and visitors is putting additional pressure on the local environment. “And then there are the mountains. There are cars and taxis backed up for miles, people honking constantly, bikes revving, trying to squeeze through whatever little space is left. Our fragile hills aren’t meant to handle so many people and so much litter left in their wake.”

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“No points for guessing how this leaves the birds and animals in the area completely, irrevocably disturbed. And I know this probably sounds like I’m asking people to not come. I’m not,” she added.

Kandpal clarified that she was not against people visiting Kainchi Dham. Instead, she said she wanted visitors to experience the place with the same sense of quiet and simplicity that she remembers from her childhood.

“Because firstly, I don’t think I have any right to do that. Secondly, God belongs to everyone. And thirdly, it’s heartening that so many people have discovered the grace of this tiny ashram. So you shouldnt have to NOT come here. I ever so SIMPLY want you to experience the Kainchi I grew up around – quiet, nondescript, no frills and miles away from the prying eyes of the media and the internet,” she said.

Kandpal ended her post with a request for visitors to make small changes to their behaviour while travelling to and visiting the ashram. “So maybe, just maybe Leave the phone on silent for a few, leave it in your bag, come in a group instead of taking five cars, keep the honking to a minimum, take your plastic back with you, and once you enter the ashram, remember why you came here,” she said.

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The post has gained significant attention, with several users sharing similar experiences visiting Kainchi Dham and other spiritual destinations.

“One more thing to add. People must not visit a pilgrimage or ashram just because their a buzz around it – a famous person endorsed it or their is a superhit movie related to that place .people must visit ashrams or temples or sacred places only when they have an inner calling to visit . And people who are actually spiritual know the fact that God and his grace are present everywhere and every being , they just need to be a good person ( not to show off ). Visiting such places brings peace and calm but finding God and receiving his grace is a totally different thing,” an Instagram user wrote.

Another user compared the situation with Kasar Devi, saying, “You said it so well. I recently went to kasar Devi and can understand what you are saying. The only solution to this problem is banning phones and cameras completely and you will see the rush dropping by 80%. I pray for nature.”

A third user wrote, “I am from Rudrapur and i have to think 10 times when i want to go there now.. it’s so much crowded now.. I miss the old Kainchi dham.. It was so peaceful few years back.”