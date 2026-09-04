What happened outside this UP theatre after Hanuman Ansh screening has gone viral

Hanuman Ansh is turning out to be one of the year’s most unexpected successes, and the film’s impact appears to be going beyond its box-office performance. While videos of audiences getting emotional and chanting ‘Sita Ram’ inside theatres have been circulating widely, a new video from Gorakhpur shows fans receiving something special after the screening.

A unique display of religious and spiritual fervour was seen at INOX City Mall in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a group of Ram devotees gathered as audiences stepped out after watching Hanuman Ansh, a film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, a devotee of Hanuman and a guru.

Those coming out of the theatre were greeted with holy books and ‘prasad’. Copies of the Sunderkand, including the Hanuman Chalisa, were distributed along with bottles of drinking water and laddus.

The video shows people gathered inside the mall premises as the distribution takes place. The person recording the clip can be heard saying, “Such wonderful work is being done. After watching the movie, people are being given laddoos and water, along with a Sundarkand”

Watch the video:

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The gesture has since caught the attention of social media users, with several people praising the initiative in the comments.

“Thank you so much in believing Maharaj ji’s simple message. Love all feed all serve all,” one user wrote.

“Our Gorakhpur is showing a good message to all of you,” another commented.

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A third user praised the film for what they felt was its family-friendly message, writing, “This is not just a movie but a lesson for humans to take good steps and to eliminate the virus of obscene films spread in society, take the whole family and children to show Hanuman Ansh.”

“My heart is so happy after watching such a lovely video,” another person remarked in Hindi.

The response to Hanuman Ansh has also translated into impressive numbers at the box office. The film has continued to attract audiences despite facing competition from bigger pan-India releases such as Toxic. After its Thursday business, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 72.88 crore net in India, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 85.97 crore.

What makes the film’s run even more surprising is its modest production cost. Hanuman Ansh was reportedly made on a budget of less than Rs 2 crore, making its box-office performance particularly notable.