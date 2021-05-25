‘Mummy, hum neeche hai’: Handwritten note of children for mother in Covid-19 ward wins hearts

The picture of the small yet meaningful note was initially shared by the user and journalist Saurabh Tripathi on Twitter.

As India struggles with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the stories of hope and resilience are also emerging. In one such instance, a handwritten note delivered to a woman recuperating in the Covid-19 ward by her children has touched people’s hearts. The note, written in Hindi, assures her that they are waiting for her downstairs and she is on the path to recovery.

“Mummy, hum neeche hain. Aapki tabiyat mei sudhaar hai. Hum aapko ghar le jayenge. Pareshan nahi hona hai (Mummy, we are waiting downstairs. Your health is improving and we will take you home soon. Don’t worry),” the note read. It is signed by four children: Bulbul, Munmun, Gudiya and Vikas.

Though it is not known who wrote the note in the first place, the image of the heart-warming gesture soon went viral. The picture of the reaffirming note was initially shared by the user and journalist Saurabh Tripathi on Twitter.

Take a look here

Recently, a picture of a boy writing heart-warming messages on the meal packets meant for Covid-19 patients made rounds on the internet, winning hearts.