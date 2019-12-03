Viral Video: Hamster impresses desi netizens with its ‘jugaadu’ skills to complete a maze

Captioned, “Is it Indian? #jugaad,” the tweet has gone viral on Twitter with over four million views. Captioned, “Is it Indian? #jugaad,” the tweet has gone viral on Twitter with over four million views.

While Indians are often praised for the ability to find easy hacks or “jugaad” in complex situations, this time, however, it was a hamster that has left netizens impressed with its smartness.

Shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, the 15-second clip features a cute little rodent who finds a quick way to complete a box maze. Instead of following a path to find its way through the maze, the hamster hops around, climbs over the cardboard walls and reaches the other end.

Answering Goenka question, many agreed that the Hamster indeed was Indian.

jugaadu hamster? — MumBawa (@JaamAadmi) November 29, 2019

thinking out of the box… literally https://t.co/QeMe3RKW3m — Giridhar (@cgiridhar) November 29, 2019

Defying all the rules — sanjay bajaj (@iiirdi) November 28, 2019

Always finding shortcuts. — Scorpio 💯 (@Kumar_go) November 28, 2019

Jugaad ke liye bhi dimaag chahiye sir ji … — Amresh Singh (@amresh47singh) November 29, 2019

