Viral Video: Hamster impresses desi netizens with its ‘jugaadu’ skills to complete a maze

While Indians are often praised for the ability to find easy hacks or “jugaad” in complex situations, this time, however, it was a hamster that has left netizens impressed with its smartness.
Shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, the 15-second clip features a cute little rodent who finds a quick way to complete a box maze. Instead of following a path to find its way through the maze, the hamster hops around, climbs over the cardboard walls and reaches the other end.
Watch the video here:
Is it Indian ? #jugaad
pic.twitter.com/vJKpQUL7Jy
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 28, 2019
Captioned, “Is it Indian? #jugaad,” the tweet has gone viral on Twitter with over four million views. Answering Goenka question, many agreed that the Hamster indeed was Indian.
jugaadu hamster?
— MumBawa (@JaamAadmi) November 29, 2019
thinking out of the box… literally https://t.co/QeMe3RKW3m
— Giridhar (@cgiridhar) November 29, 2019
Haha! Very possible .. https://t.co/BJTNbt9mdX
— Simar Gulati (@SimarGulati10) November 29, 2019
Defying all the rules
— sanjay bajaj (@iiirdi) November 28, 2019
Always finding shortcuts.
— Scorpio 💯 (@Kumar_go) November 28, 2019
Jugaad ke liye bhi dimaag chahiye sir ji …
— Amresh Singh (@amresh47singh) November 29, 2019
