Saturday, December 28, 2019

Viral Video: Hamster impresses desi netizens with its ‘jugaadu’ skills to complete a maze

Captioned, "Is it Indian? #jugaad," the tweet has gone viral on Twitter with over four million views. Answering Goenka question, many agreed that the Hamster indeed was Indian.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 3, 2019 10:29:15 am
hamster in a box viral video, hampster completing maze video, hamster box video, harsh goenka, indian jugaad, rat viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news Captioned, “Is it Indian? #jugaad,” the tweet has gone viral on Twitter with over four million views.

While Indians are often praised for the ability to find easy hacks or “jugaad” in complex situations, this time, however, it was a hamster that has left netizens impressed with its smartness.

Shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, the 15-second clip features a cute little rodent who finds a quick way to complete a box maze. Instead of following a path to find its way through the maze, the hamster hops around, climbs over the cardboard walls and reaches the other end.

