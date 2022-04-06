scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Haldiram trends on Twitter after video shows reporter heckling employee. Here’s what happened

She is heard asking the staff why the packet of a product made for people fasting in Navratri had information written in Urdu.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 6, 2022 3:15:21 pm
haldiram, haldiram sudarshan tv video, haldirams urdu package, haldiram products arabic text, viral news, indian expressAlthough the reporter claimed that the text on the package was in Urdu, the information was actually in Arabic.

Amid the meat ban and halal food debate, Haldiram’s was also embroiled in a controversy over the packaging of one of its snacks. The food company dominated trends online after a video showed a reporter heckling an employee in one of its stores over the “Urdu” text seen on the package. As people weighed in, many criticised the reporter and supported Haldiram’s staff for not bowing down.

In a video going viral, a reporter from Sudarshan News TV is seen having a verbal altercation with a woman employee at a Haldiram’s store. She is heard asking the staff why the packet of a product made for people fasting in Navratri had information written in Urdu. In the clip, the reporter is also heard asking what they were trying to hide and whether the snacks contained “animal oil, beef oil”.

The product in question is the company’s ‘Falhari Mixture’, a Gujarati snack that is a “sweet mingle of peanuts and potatoes with mild spices”. A picture of the package on the company’s website shows text in English and Gujarati on the front, along with a green dot, symbolising it’s a vegetarian product.

“You can do whatever ma’am, Haldiram’s will not entertain such tantrums,” the staff is heard telling the reporter, who claimed the company is “betraying Hindus who fast during Navratri”.

As the reporter continues to press the staff looking for answers, the employee explains that people of all communities who speak different languages come to the store and there are packages where it’s mentioned in Hindi and English as well. “Aapko Urdu kyun padhni hai, ma’am? English aur Hindi bhi hai aap ke liye (Why do you have to read in Urdu, ma’am? There are English and Hindi (written) as well),” the staff continues.

As the reporter continues to question the motive behind the text in a language she can’t understand, the staff retorts: “If you want to have this you can have it, if you don’t want to have it, you can just keep this here and go from my outlet.”

However, the reporter is not the only one who expressed her doubts about the packing. Even before the video went viral, others too shared photos and videos of the product demanding answers online. It must be noted that the text written on the pack is not Urdu but Arabic.

Although there were many who called to boycott Haldiram’s product, others begged to differ saying “it’s ridiculous”. Many explained that Arabic texts are needed for Indian products exported in the Middle East and the reporter could have avoided the altercation by simply using Google Lens to translate the text.

Many lauded the staff for standing up against the reporter and argued that such issues to divide the unity of our country shouldn’t be entertained.

The incident comes after a notice by Himalaya saying their products comply with halal policy was circulated widely online, with many calling to boycott the brand.

