Haldiram trends on Twitter after video shows reporter heckling employee. Here’s what happened

Amid the meat ban and halal food debate, Haldiram’s was also embroiled in a controversy over the packaging of one of its snacks. The food company dominated trends online after a video showed a reporter heckling an employee in one of its stores over the “Urdu” text seen on the package. As people weighed in, many criticised the reporter and supported Haldiram’s staff for not bowing down.

In a video going viral, a reporter from Sudarshan News TV is seen having a verbal altercation with a woman employee at a Haldiram’s store. She is heard asking the staff why the packet of a product made for people fasting in Navratri had information written in Urdu. In the clip, the reporter is also heard asking what they were trying to hide and whether the snacks contained “animal oil, beef oil”.

The product in question is the company’s ‘Falhari Mixture’, a Gujarati snack that is a “sweet mingle of peanuts and potatoes with mild spices”. A picture of the package on the company’s website shows text in English and Gujarati on the front, along with a green dot, symbolising it’s a vegetarian product.

“You can do whatever ma’am, Haldiram’s will not entertain such tantrums,” the staff is heard telling the reporter, who claimed the company is “betraying Hindus who fast during Navratri”.

As the reporter continues to press the staff looking for answers, the employee explains that people of all communities who speak different languages come to the store and there are packages where it’s mentioned in Hindi and English as well. “Aapko Urdu kyun padhni hai, ma’am? English aur Hindi bhi hai aap ke liye (Why do you have to read in Urdu, ma’am? There are English and Hindi (written) as well),” the staff continues.

As the reporter continues to question the motive behind the text in a language she can’t understand, the staff retorts: “If you want to have this you can have it, if you don’t want to have it, you can just keep this here and go from my outlet.”

However, the reporter is not the only one who expressed her doubts about the packing. Even before the video went viral, others too shared photos and videos of the product demanding answers online. It must be noted that the text written on the pack is not Urdu but Arabic.

Bought this #Haldirams Falahari mixture. Just curious to know the reason Why there is a need to use URDU especially for this packet ? WHY NOT HINDI ? P.S – Haldiram generally use English pic.twitter.com/4sX8Q19Kdc — Priyam Goyal (@goyal_priyam) April 2, 2022

Although there were many who called to boycott Haldiram’s product, others begged to differ saying “it’s ridiculous”. Many explained that Arabic texts are needed for Indian products exported in the Middle East and the reporter could have avoided the altercation by simply using Google Lens to translate the text.

Many lauded the staff for standing up against the reporter and argued that such issues to divide the unity of our country shouldn’t be entertained.

The same packets are available in English and Hindi script as well.. pick those.. — Monikuntal (@Moni_opinion) April 6, 2022

This is the haldiram falhari mixture pack. I have both the Front & Back of the Pack. The ingredients are listed in both English & Arabic on BoP. It is not Urdu, it is Arabic because most of Haldirams packs gets exported to gulf. Common sense isn’t so common these days #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/8hQd06GFBK — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) April 6, 2022

Well, this language isn’t Urdu, it’s Arabic, if you translate it just see what is shown… Lol we must be proud that our products are being exported(mostly to gulf) at such massive scale.

We are Proud of you @HaldiramSnacks .#ProductOfIndia #MadeInIndia#haldiram #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/wreEUbmBS1 — Sachin Mudgal 🇮🇳 (@SachinMudgal630) April 5, 2022

It is really pathetic conduct by media by creating enmity in between religions. If any ingredient details are mentioned in some specific language does not mean that it has any hidden agenda against Hindu’s. Shame in #SudharshanNews #Haldirams — Adv Nikhil Kamble (@AdvKambleNikhil) April 6, 2022

So much of drama for just the description given in Urdu language? The news reporters just don’t get any topics except those stupid silly news to entertain publics. Well answered by the store girl👍🏻. I don’t understand why religion issue comes out everywhere?#Haldirams pic.twitter.com/jiVxSGhL8k — Devleena Chanda ✍️ 🌻🦋 (@dchanda1008) April 5, 2022

That girl reporting foolishly must also learn how to use G-lens. I translated it and i found that, *Made in India* was written on Haldiram packet in arabic. It is rather proud moment,that in other countries & languages our products are being sold. #Haldirams #Halal #haldiram pic.twitter.com/fWaSwyJFDk — Jerry (@jeeryindian) April 5, 2022

Someone tell this Sudarshan reporter that “sawal’ is an urdu word ! #Haldirams https://t.co/xUqcjp8TaL — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) April 5, 2022

Watched #Haldirams selling in shops all over Dubai and USA. If the product is banned if production stops the only people losing out will be Hindu workers — Sam (@SamKhan999) April 5, 2022

More strength to people like her. #Haldirams should reward this lady for her courage. https://t.co/apk6gVNv8S — Punit Juneja (@punitjuneja) April 5, 2022

And people consume such nonsense? What is the I&B ministry doing? Why are Indian Businesses being harassed in the name of communal hate ? First #Himalaya .. now #Haldirams ! This isn’t Journalism at all! #ShameOnSudarshanTV https://t.co/0kOU5FMPne — Deepali Prabhu (@Deepali_p) April 5, 2022

Kudos to the #haldirams lady for refusing to budge and not entertaining the foolish #Sudarshannews reporter! A smidgen of common sense would have answered her question straight away, but hey when you’re being paid to blow things out of proportion you do it with sheer pleasure.🙂 https://t.co/j41YMQCADO — whyyoualwaysinamood (@wrackspurtbarf) April 6, 2022

Urdu is not a rocket science that nobody can read. Even those who don’t understand it, can use apps that translate any language just by scanning. Better first read it or get someone else to read and then raise issue if there is anything objectionable. — T001 (@tj0101010) April 5, 2022

Haldiram lady staff has shown considerable restraint. The way she has handled the entire episode is commendable. But police should have been called & lady should have been sent outside the store intimidating staff who were just doing their job @Haldiramsonline https://t.co/9nRmMLwk1R — Sanjay Kumar IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) April 6, 2022

The incident comes after a notice by Himalaya saying their products comply with halal policy was circulated widely online, with many calling to boycott the brand.