Tuesday, August 11, 2020
#HalfFaceTwitter sees people tweet photos, and others counter with memes

The trend saw people coming up with photos in which only half their faces are visible and others mocking those participating in it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2020 7:22:11 pm
half face twitter, twitter half face photo challenge, bizarre twitter challenge, pandemic twitter challenge, latest twitter photo challenge, viral trends, indian express,While some covered their faces with palms or books, others simply cropped the photo.

After the bizarre trend of Binod memes, the latest trend on Twitter is ‘Half-Face Twitter’ in which people are posting photos in which only half of their faces are visible.

Much like previous trends that include #SareeTwitter, #SafaTwitter, and #YellowTwitter among others, thousands of users on Twitter have participated in the latest challenge. While some have simply turned to one side, others used different things to cover part of their faces including hands, books and hair.

Here are some examples

But as the trend gained traction there were many who jumped in to poke fun at those participating in it.

