HalfFaceTwitter sees people tweet photos, and others counter with memes

While some covered their faces with palms or books, others simply cropped the photo.

After the bizarre trend of Binod memes, the latest trend on Twitter is ‘Half-Face Twitter’ in which people are posting photos in which only half of their faces are visible.

Much like previous trends that include #SareeTwitter, #SafaTwitter, and #YellowTwitter among others, thousands of users on Twitter have participated in the latest challenge. While some have simply turned to one side, others used different things to cover part of their faces including hands, books and hair.

Here are some examples

Covering your face with a mask literally counts under #HalfFaceTwitter pic.twitter.com/mMYbFJmpTP — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 11, 2020

I hope this one qualifies for #HalfFaceTwitter 🤪 pic.twitter.com/LVPgXzLDSR — Momus Pocus (@RajatGupta1982) August 11, 2020

This will forever be my #HalfFaceTwitter trend picture 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AI9ddMxCR5 — Vaidehi 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@dharmicverangna) August 10, 2020

Boys ka fav pose.. 90 degree 😂#HalfFaceTwitter pic.twitter.com/up6fa0X0oz — Aditya Pratap Singh (@AdityaSanatan) August 10, 2020

But as the trend gained traction there were many who jumped in to poke fun at those participating in it.

#HalfFaceTwitter is trending, a thread.

People are uploading pics of their half face. *Other half face: pic.twitter.com/PpEfo6OKL5 — Soumya Gorai (@soumya_gorai) August 11, 2020

#HalfFaceTwitter is trending Other half of the face be like: pic.twitter.com/d9Plw3g0SH — Rakesh (@Rakesh_1830) August 10, 2020

Two faced people posting #HalfFace pictures . — udtapunjabi (@_udtapunjabi) August 10, 2020

