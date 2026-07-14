‘Every desi had same weekend plan’: Long queues greet London’s first Haldiram’s outlet

A viral clip on Instagram shows a long line of customers patiently queuing up to enter the Haldiram’s outlet at Leicester Square.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 14, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Founded in 1937 by Ganga Bhishen Agarwal, Haldiram’s is an Indian restaurant chain that started as a dessert shop in BikanerFounded in 1937 by Ganga Bhishen Agarwal, Haldiram’s is an Indian restaurant chain that started as a dessert shop in Bikaner (Photo: @views.we.explore/Instagram)
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Haldiram’s debut in the United Kingdom has sparked excitement among the Indian diaspora, with a video on social media showing long queues outside the brand’s first-ever outlet in London.

The video, shared on Instagram by the account views.we.explore, captures dozens of people waiting outside the newly opened Haldiram’s store at Leicester Square. A text overlay on the video reads, “POV: Haldiram’s first-ever outlet in London and every Indian here had the same weekend plan.”

Haldiram’s first-ever outlet in London

“The crowd, the excitement, the long queues… all for Haldiram’s first outlet in London. Safe to say every desi had the same plan this weekend! Would you stand in this queue?” the caption read.

The clip shows a sea of customers lining up to enter the outlet. While the queue appeared to include people from different backgrounds, many social media users described the opening as a major moment for London’s Indian community.

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A post shared by Vaishnavi & Umesh (@views.we.explore)

 Social media reactions

The video soon prompted a wave of reactions, with a user commenting, “Learn the one cuisine you love, once month, 12 dishes a year, no need to go anywhere unless you’re willingly lazy.” Another user wrote, “I’m shocked to see Indians following in a line. They never follow a line. Uhh Ohh.”

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“But haldiram was anyway available at most of Indian stores and sometimes other superstores too .. this is unnecessary,” a third user reacted.

As the video gained momentum on Instagram, Halidram’s dropped a comment on it that read, “Delhi called. Leicester Square answered.”

Founded in 1937 by Ganga Bhishen Agarwal, Haldiram’s is an Indian sweets and snacks company that also operates a chain of restaurants. It started as a dessert shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

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