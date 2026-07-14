‘Every desi had same weekend plan’: Long queues greet London’s first Haldiram’s outlet

Founded in 1937 by Ganga Bhishen Agarwal, Haldiram’s is an Indian restaurant chain that started as a dessert shop in Bikaner (Photo: @views.we.explore/Instagram)

Haldiram’s debut in the United Kingdom has sparked excitement among the Indian diaspora, with a video on social media showing long queues outside the brand’s first-ever outlet in London.

The video, shared on Instagram by the account views.we.explore, captures dozens of people waiting outside the newly opened Haldiram’s store at Leicester Square. A text overlay on the video reads, “POV: Haldiram’s first-ever outlet in London and every Indian here had the same weekend plan.”

Haldiram’s first-ever outlet in London

“The crowd, the excitement, the long queues… all for Haldiram’s first outlet in London. Safe to say every desi had the same plan this weekend! Would you stand in this queue?” the caption read.