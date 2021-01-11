scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
Videos of saree-clad gymnast performing backflips and cartwheels get praise on social media

In the videos, gymnast Parul Arora can be been effortlessly pulling off cartwheels, backflips and more in a saree.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2021 1:30:55 pm
Gymnast, backflips in saree, Gymnast in saree viral video, backflips wearing saree viral video, Haryana, Trending news, Gymnastsinsaree, Viral video, Indian Express news.Many were impressed with her effortless and graceful performance.

A gymnast has mastered the art of performing various routines while wearing a saree and videos of her performances are being widely praised on social media.

Take a look here:

Arora, who is also a fitness influencer based in Haryana, sometimes collaborates with gymnast Michael Singh for stunt videos. One of them has been viewed over a million times on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CELrixnpdmm/?utm_source=ig_embed

Arora has been getting a lot of praise on social media for her videos:

Back in 2019 September, hoop dancer Eshna Kutty’s performance while wearing a saree had created waves on social media. It also inspired the SareeFlow Challenge online.

