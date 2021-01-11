Videos of saree-clad gymnast performing backflips and cartwheels get praise on social media

A gymnast has mastered the art of performing various routines while wearing a saree and videos of her performances are being widely praised on social media.
In the videos, gymnast Parul Arora can be been effortlessly pulling off cartwheels, backflips and more in a saree.
Take a look here:
Arora, who is also a fitness influencer based in Haryana, sometimes collaborates with gymnast Michael Singh for stunt videos. One of them has been viewed over a million times on Instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CELrixnpdmm/?utm_source=ig_embed
Arora has been getting a lot of praise on social media for her videos:
Back in 2019 September, hoop dancer Eshna Kutty’s performance while wearing a saree had created waves on social media. It also inspired the SareeFlow Challenge online.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.