Videos of saree-clad gymnast performing backflips and cartwheels get praise on social media

Many were impressed with her effortless and graceful performance.

A gymnast has mastered the art of performing various routines while wearing a saree and videos of her performances are being widely praised on social media.

In the videos, gymnast Parul Arora can be been effortlessly pulling off cartwheels, backflips and more in a saree.

Take a look here:

Arora, who is also a fitness influencer based in Haryana, sometimes collaborates with gymnast Michael Singh for stunt videos. One of them has been viewed over a million times on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CELrixnpdmm/?utm_source=ig_embed

Arora has been getting a lot of praise on social media for her videos:

Back in 2019 September, hoop dancer Eshna Kutty’s performance while wearing a saree had created waves on social media. It also inspired the SareeFlow Challenge online.