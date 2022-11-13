‘Immersed in bhakti’: This gym owner made a Shivling using fitness equipment

When one thinks of a gym, neutral interiors – largely stripped of any other identity – come to mind. Now, an image of a Shivling at a Gwalior gym is going viral, courtesy the ‘building blocks’ used to create it.

Made of weight plates, ropes and dumbbells – basically gym equipment – a picture of the Shivling was shared online by a popular Twitter account called Colours of Bharat (@ColoursOfBharat) on November 7, 2022.

Sharing the photograph, Colours of Bharat wrote, “A gym owner from Gwalior recreates a Shivling using gym equipment”. The picture has since gathered over 1,900 likes. It is unclear who created the makeshift Shivling and when it was made.

The Shivling, a symbolic representation of Lord Shiva, is usually made of black stone, but sometimes naturally occurring objects, such as rocks, are also elevated to the status of a Shivling.

A gym owner from Gwalior recreates a Shivling using gym equipment pic.twitter.com/0KvEeO9Nvw — Colours of Bharat (@ColoursOfBharat) November 7, 2022

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “He has immersed himself in Bhakti. This is what Bhakti means.” Another person remarked, “Wat A combination of creativity, spirituality, and divinity anda Devotee too”.

Earlier this year, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sculpture of Lord Shiva and a Shivling at the Puri beach using 23,436 rudraksha beads. He created the nine-foot-high and 18-foot-wide sculpture to mark the occasion of Maha Shivratri which was celebrated on March 1.

Pattnaik’s sand art was accompanied by the message, “Omm Namah Shivaya, We Pray For Peace”. The sand artist incorporated the message of world peace in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.