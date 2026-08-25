3,400 lipstick kiss marks in 4 hours: Gwalior man fined after girlfriend’s viral car makeover

According to traffic police, covering or modifying a vehicle by altering its original appearance can violate provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and road-safety norms.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiAug 25, 2026 04:11 PM IST
The viral pictures soon caught the attention of Gwalior traffic policeThe viral pictures soon caught the attention of Gwalior traffic police (Photo: ANI/X)
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A viral ‘lipstick art’ stunt has recently landed a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior in trouble after the traffic police fined him Rs 5,500 after his girlfriend covered his car with around 3,400 lipstick kiss marks.

The unusual car makeover also ended with the police making Aditya Sikarwar wash the vehicle to remove the marks.

Sikarwar’s girlfriend reportedly spent nearly four hours pressing the imprints across the vehicle, covering its doors, bonnet, boot, and pillars. By the end of the makeover, the car was covered in an estimated 3,400 kiss marks, turning it into an unusual spectacle.

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However, the viral pictures soon caught the attention of Gwalior traffic police, who were able to identify the vehicle’s registration number and traced the car and its owner to the Thatipur area.

According to officials, covering or modifying a vehicle in a manner that alters its original appearance can violate provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and road-safety norms.

Watch the video here:

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The incident quickly gained traction, prompting a deluge of reactions. “Is this the Bare minimum woke people keep talking about?” a user wrote. “What dangerous stunts were being performed? How does the unique art of lipstick marking violate the traffic rules?” another user commented.

“Instead of dangerous stunts, everyone is focusing on the lipstick marks that show that marketing was right, but the act it was used to market for was a crime,” a third user reacted.

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