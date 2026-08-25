3,400 lipstick kiss marks in 4 hours: Gwalior man fined after girlfriend’s viral car makeover

The viral pictures soon caught the attention of Gwalior traffic police (Photo: ANI/X)

A viral ‘lipstick art’ stunt has recently landed a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior in trouble after the traffic police fined him Rs 5,500 after his girlfriend covered his car with around 3,400 lipstick kiss marks.

The unusual car makeover also ended with the police making Aditya Sikarwar wash the vehicle to remove the marks.

Sikarwar’s girlfriend reportedly spent nearly four hours pressing the imprints across the vehicle, covering its doors, bonnet, boot, and pillars. By the end of the makeover, the car was covered in an estimated 3,400 kiss marks, turning it into an unusual spectacle.

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However, the viral pictures soon caught the attention of Gwalior traffic police, who were able to identify the vehicle’s registration number and traced the car and its owner to the Thatipur area.