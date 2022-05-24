scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
‘Raghu Ram’ from ‘Rowdies’ meme is the director of web series Panchayat

Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director of the Panchayat web series, has acted in many TVF productions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 7:45:39 pm
Panchayat, Panchayat season 2, Panchayat director rowdies meme, Rowdies meme guy panchayat director, Deepak Kumar Mishra panchayat director meme rowdies, tvf rowdies, Indian ExpressBefore directing Panchayat, Deepak Kumar Mishra worked in many popular web series like Permanent Roommates, Kota Factory, and Humorously Yours.

As Season 2 of Panchayat gets rave reviews, netizens have made an interesting discovery that has surprised the  web series’ fans

On Sunday, a Twitter user, @TheCineprism, tweeted that the man who acts as Raghu Ram in the famous ‘Rowdies’ meme is the director of Panchayat. 

In the now-viral tweet, @TheCineprism shared a screen grab of the iconic spoof video wrote, “Remember this guy? He’s Deepak Kumar Mishra the director of Panchayat. #panchayat2” (sic). 

Commenting on this tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “His abusive monologue in rowdies made me laugh for the longest time!” Another person remarked, “Better actor than most bollywood actors”. 

Soon many people also remarked that Mishra has appeared in several small roles across The Viral Fever productions. 

Before directing Panchayat, Mishra worked in several popular web series like Permanent Roommates, Kota Factory, and Humorously Yours. He is also the creative director at The Viral Fever

His parody role as Raghu Ram, in a spoof video of the superhit reality show MTV Roadies, made him the subject of many memes. 

The 11-minute video that poked fun at Roadies’s grilling audition rounds was released by The Viral Fever on their YouTube page in February 2012. It has gathered over two crore views till now.

