Guwahati waiter’s viral dance video creates waves on social media

Surajit Tripura's videos are not just making waves in Assam but elsewhere in the country as well.

A young man working as a waiter at a restaurant in Guwahati has become a social media star with his dancing skills.

Surajit Tripura, 23, went viral recently for his effortless dance routine that involved locking and popping. The staff of the city’s ‘Absolut Barbecue’ has taken social media by storm as he showed off his hidden talent dancing to ‘Girl I Need You, song from Bhaagi.

As he enthralled all with his flexibility, guests at the outlet could be heard cheering in the viral video, and the sentiments are similar among netizens who are hooked to his video, across social media sites.

Watch the video here:

The talented young man first left social media abuzz, earlier last month, when someone shared a dancing video of him saying they witnesses his performance while celebrating a customer’s birthday. Many sharing his videos urged he should be given proper opportunity and his talent shouldn’t be hidden but explored.

Talking to Inside Northeast, the Tripura native said he is a self-taught dancer who picked up moves and choreography watching many YouTube videos and tutorials.

“I came to Guwahati after passing my 12th standard examinations; I am now working at the Absolut Barbecue. Sometimes, during social occasions and to fulfil customers’ requests, I perform a dance,” he told the media outlet.

Netizens loved his robotic dance moves, with many wondering what he was doing at a restaurant when he should get a chance on some reality show to flaunt his talent.

As many online spoke about him joining some dance show, the young man said if the opportunity presents itself, he would give it a try. “I would most certainly love to take part in a dance reality show. Maybe that will be the next phase of my journey,” he added.